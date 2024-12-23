The Atlanta Falcons scored a big win on Sunday, as they took down the New York Giants in Michael Penix Jr.'s debut as a starter in the NFL. However, it was not all good news for Atlanta in its 34-7 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as the Falcons saw their top downfield weapon leave the game with a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver Drake London apparently sustained a hamstring injury against the Giants, forcing him to exit the contest prematurely.

The good news for the Falcons and their fans is that it doesn't seem London's injury is serious.

After the game, Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris said that London could have returned to the contest, according to Falcons senior reporter Tori McElhaney.

“Rahem Morris said he does believe that Drake London could have gone back into the game following the hamstring injury.”

Falcons WR Drake London unable to finish Week 16 game vs. Giants

The blowout nature of the game likely made it an easier decision for the Falcons to keep London off the field than risk further aggravation of his injury. The Falcons were leading by 24 points at the time of London's exit.

Before London left the Giants game, he had already compiled a total of 59 receiving yards on five receptions and eight targets. Darnell Mooney ended up leading the Falcons against New York with 82 receiving yards on five catches and six targets.

The win over the Giants improved Atlanta's record to 8-7, as the Falcons continue to breathe down the neck of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are leading the NFC South division with an 8-6 record. A loss by the Buccaneers to the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday night will have both the Bucs and the Falcons sharing identical records, with just two more weeks left in the 2024 NFL regular season.

In any case, London's injury status is worth monitoring in the coming days, as the Falcons prepare for a Week 17 showdown against the Washington Commanders on the road at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. In the event that London can't give it a go versus the Commanders, the likes of Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge and Chris Blair can be expected to see an increased workload in Atlanta's passing attack that entered Week 16 ranked 16th in the NFL with an average of 218.4 yards per game.

The 23-year-old London, who was taken eighth overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft by Atlanta, has 978 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 83 receptions, thus far in the 2024 campaign.