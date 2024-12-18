ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Giants hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Giants-Falcons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Giants-Falcons Last Game – Matchup History

The Falcons beat the Giants back in 2021 by a final score of 17-14.

Overall Series: The Falcons lead the all-time series 14-12.

Here are the Giants-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Falcons Odds

New York Giants: +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +330

Atlanta Falcons: -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -420

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

How to Watch Giants vs. Falcons

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Falcons have officially made a change at quarterback. With Cousins having thrown nine interceptions and just one touchdown in his last five games, the Falcons needed a change. Michael Penix Jr is now the starting quarterback in Atlanta. As a rookie quarterback, it is never easy making your first start in the NFL, especially under the pressure of keeping your team in the playoff hunt. The nerves will be there, and the Giants need to take advantage of that. If New York can switch up some looks, and find a way to confuse Penix, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Falcons have the tendency to give up some points this season. They are allowing 24.4 points per game, which is the seventh-most in the NFL. The Giants are not a team that will score a whole bunch, but the Falcons will break down on defense. They allow some passing yards, and their rushing defense is not as strong as it could be, either. If the Giants can take advantage of a below-average defense, they will have a great chance to cover the spread on the road.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are not playing good football at all. They are 2-12 this season, and they have multiple injuries at the most important position. Both Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito are questionable for Sunday. That leaves Tim Boyle, who has struggled his entire career. He has thrown just five touchdowns to 13 interceptions in his career, and he averages just 5.2 yards per pass attempt. It is unclear who is starting for the Giants, but if it is Boyle, the Falcons will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Atlanta will have to lean on their running game. As mentioned, the Falcons made a change at quarterback, so it will be up to the more experienced players to lead the way. With that said, Bijan Robinson has to step up. Robinson has the fifth-most carries and yards in the NFL, and he has found the endzone eight times. The Giants have allowed the second-most rushing yards this season, and the second-most yards per carry. Robinson has a great chance to have a good game and lead the Falcons to a win over the Giants.

Final Giants-Falcons Prediction & Pick

This is an exciting game because Michael Penix Jr is now starting. It is not easy to predict how a rookie quarterback will play in his first career start, but he has a great matchup on Sunday. Along with that, I do not expect the Giants to play well on offense. I will be taking the Falcons to cover the spread.

Final Giants-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Falcons -7.5 (-115)