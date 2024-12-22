The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. This Sunday Night Football matchup is huge for the Bucs, who currently lead the NFC South. Dallas is clinging onto slight playoff chances and needs a win to stay alive. Ahead of this important NFC matchup, we'll make our Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 16 bold predictions.

There are not any new injuries to note for the Buccaneers. Chris Godwin is out for the season but Mike Evans has taken over his production since returning from injury. They are coming off a dominant performance against the Chargers last week. Their 40-17 romp over the Bolts put them in the driver's seat of the NFC South. Now, a big primetime win could put distance between them and the Falcons.

With all of that considered, it's time to predict the outcome. Here are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 16 bold predictions.

Baker Mayfield racks up 275 total yards

Baker Mayfield has had his struggles this season but was dominant last week. The Chargers were the best-scoring defense in the league before giving up 40 points to the Buccaneers. He had over 300 total yards and four touchdowns in that game and will keep up the momentum against the Cowboys. Mayfield will rack up 275 yards in this game.

Mike Evans' return has been huge for Mayfield. Without both Godwin and Evans, the Buccaneers lost four straight games. But Evans showed why he is a future Hall-of-Famer against the Chargers with 159 yards and two scores. Plus, the Cowboys will be without Trevon Diggs which should open up the passing game.

Mayfield has eight games with over 275 yards and will add a ninth on Sunday night. The Cowboys' defense has been brutal this season, the Buccaneers have been on fire, and the combination will be lethal.

Mike Evans and Bucky Irving both score touchdowns

With Evans back, attention has turned away from the Buccaneers' dynamic running-back duo. Bucky Irving and Rachaad White have been great all season and helped keep the offense afloat when Evans was out. Now, Mayfield's top target is back and finding the end zone at a fantastic rate. Irving and Evans will score against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have struggled to stop the run all season, giving up 4.8 yards per attempt rushing and 22 touchdowns. Irving should have plenty of space to run, especially with DeMarvion Overshown out for the season. And with no Diggs, it will be a Mike Evans game, as previously mentioned. In five games against the Cowboys, Evans has two touchdowns with an average of 74 yards per game.

Irving has been one of the best rookie running backs in the league this year. He joins White to make one of the league's most underrated running back duos. Irving has not scored a touchdown since Week 13 and this week will be the game to do it.

Buccaneers win by over seven points

The Buccaneers need a win, especially after the Falcons got new life on Sunday with Michael Penix Jr under center. They are looking to clinch their fifth straight playoff appearance and have an opportunity to maintain their lead with a win. Considering the Cowboys' brutal home record, Tampa will roll to a seven-point victory.

The Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorites and are -210 on the money line, according to FanDuel. The over/under is 47.5.