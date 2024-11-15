As the Atlanta Falcons prepare to face off against the Denver Broncos in Week 11, quarterback Kirk Cousins could be without one of his top offensive weapons, Darnell Mooney. While Mooney was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, he joined a crowded Falcons injury report on Thursday with an Achilles injury.

The Falcons' receiver room took a hit in Week 9 with Drake London suffering a hip injury. London's injury caused him to miss most of Week 9's matchup against the Cowboys. However, London returned the next week and was back to his productive self.

This week, the Falcons could be without Mooney, who's been an impressive weapon for Cousins after a lackluster joining Atlanta this offseason through free agency.

In a group of weapons including London, Mooney, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson, Atlanta has climbed the ranks as one of the top passing offenses in the league. Through 10 games, the Falcons average 250.4 yards per game, ranking as the fifth-best passing offense in the NFL.

Of the 2,504 yards and 17 touchdowns, Mooney is responsible for 684 yards and five trips to the end zone. Without Mooney on this offense, the Falcons would be near the bottom half of passing offenses in the NFL.

Considering Mooney's importance to this offense, Atlanta could be in trouble against a stingy Denver defense if he doesn't get the green light to play in Week 11.

Kirk Cousins, Falcons could be in hot water without Darnell Mooney

Through 10 games this season, the Broncos allow an average of 192.2 passing yards per game, ranking as the 10th-best defense at defending the pass.

With Mooney, the Falcons would stack up against the Broncos favorably, given the amount of weapons on the field for Atlanta on offense. However, if Mooney is sidelined, that favorability drops significantly.

Per PFF, Mooney ranks 11th in yards per route run against man coverage, while the Broncos come out in man coverage third-most in the NFL.

Statistically speaking, the Falcons could be in hot water without their big-play wide receiver, given the scheme Denver runs.

There's still a few days until the Falcons take the field this week, but if Mooney doesn't heal quickly, Atlanta must get production from their next receiver on the depth chart if they want to bounce back from last week's loss against the Saints.