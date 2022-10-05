Kyle Pitts lands on injury report ahead of Week 5 vs. Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is not off to the season that many anticipated the second-year player would have.

Over the Falcons first four games of the season, Pitts has been used sparingly in the offense. He has been targeted 22 times so far but has caught just 10 passes for 150 receiving yards. He has also failed to make a trip to the end zone so far.

Up to this point, Pitts’ best outing of the season came in Week 3. The second-year tight end caught five passes for 87 receiving yards. This alone was half of his total output of the season.

Last season, Pitts looked like a star. The fourth overall pick finished his rookie year with 68 receptions for 1,026 receiving yards and one touchdown on 110 total targets.

Pitts also managed to appear in all 17 games in year one. But that may not be the case for year two.

Falcons’ TE Kyle Pitts missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2022

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kyle Pitts missed Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring injury.

Even with his lack of production so far, having Pitts not on the field would be a major blow to this Falcons team. With them set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, they will need all of their key players ready to go. And with the recent move to place Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve, they will already be without a major contributor.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota has looked to Pitts often, but the pair just haven’t clicked yet. Through the first four games, Pitts is second on the team in targets. But rookie wide receiver Drake London has seemingly emerged as Mariota’s go-to option.

London leads the team in targets with 32. This is 10 more than Pitts. Along with this, he has recorded 231 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions.

If Pitts is unable to go on Sunday, London could be in for another big day. But having Pitts on the field would still be what allows this offense to perform as best as they can.