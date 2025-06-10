Kirk Cousins is still committed to the Atlanta Falcons, even after the offseason drama that followed his rocky debut season with the team. Despite the ongoing trade and release rumors, the veteran quarterback showed up for the Falcons' 2025 mandatory minicamp and doubled down on his dedication to the franchise.

After the team's first minicamp practice, Cousins said he just wants to “move forward” with the Falcons, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The 36-year-old is preparing to enter his season as the backup for the first time since 2014.

“We're moving forward, and it's about how we, as a team and as a quarterback room, can be the best we can be in 2025,” Cousins said, via Rapoport.

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons in 2024, just months before the team shockingly drafted Michael Penix Jr. at No. 9. Cousins started the first 14 games of the year before being benched in favor of Penix, who started the final three games. Atlanta ended the year going 7-7 with Cousins and 1-2 with Penix.

With Penix now the full-time starter, many expected the Falcons to trade or release Cousins in the 2025 offseason. Instead, the team appears content entering training camp with Cousins as Penix's backup, even with his inflated salary.

Falcons' quarterback room with Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix

Article Continues Below

Penix is undoubtedly the Falcons' future moving forward, but Cousins appears to also be a part of it. Atlanta had difficulty finding a suitable partner willing to accept the latter's lofty deal, while not wanting to buy out the remaining $150 million. Rival teams expressed interest in adding Cousins, but not at his current price.

The Falcons added two other quarterbacks ahead of OTAs to fill out their offseason quarterback room. While Cousins sat out of the voluntary OTAs, Atlanta added longtime Los Angeles Chargers backup Easton Stick and former undrafted rookie Emory Jones. Stick has not taken the field since 2023, while Jones has yet to play an official NFL snap.

Barring an unexpected turn of events, Stick will likely land on the team's practice squad, with Jones looking like a cut candidate. Cousins could still be traded before Week 1, but the Falcons seem to have come to terms with the idea that he will begin the regular season on their roster.