Despite rumors and speculation, Kirk Cousins is not at odds with the Atlanta Falcons. After skipping the team's voluntary OTAs, the Falcons' veteran quarterback expectedly arrived at mandatory minicamp.

The move was “no surprise” to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who added that the team plans to keep him as a backup. Though believing he is good enough to start, Cousins appears content with the role.

Cousins entered the 2024 season as the team's starter, but lost the job to rookie Michael Penix Jr. in Week 16. In the five weeks leading up to his benching, Cousins threw just one touchdown to a whopping nine interceptions. Penix subsequently led the team to a 1-2 finish down the stretch, with both losses coming in overtime.

Despite owing Cousins over $150 million over the next three seasons, the Falcons still view him as a valuable backup to Penix. Atlanta believes in Penix, the No. 9 overall pick in 2024, as its franchise quarterback and has high hopes for his first full season as the starter.

