Doug Williams has had an iconic football career as a player, coach, and executive. Now, his son DJ Williams is embarking on his own coaching journey with the Atlanta Falcons. In February, Williams was promoted to quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons.

Doug and DJ's careers intersect in an amazing way, showing how sports can slowly but surely become a family legacy. His football journey began at Grambling State University, where he played under the legendary Eddie G. Robinson from 1974 to 1977. During his tenure, he led the Tigers to three SWAC Championships and an impressive 36-7 record. His exceptional performance on the field garnered significant Heisman Trophy buzz, culminating in a fourth-place finish in 1977.

In 1978, Doug Williams was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the 17th overall pick in the NFL Draft. His journey in professional football took a significant turn when he joined the Washington Redskins, where he not only showcased his skills but also solidified his place in history. Fast forward to 1988, Williams made history by becoming the first Black quarterback to secure a Super Bowl MVP title.

Williams' influence on football stretches well past his playing career. After retiring, he made a significant impact by returning to Grambling State to take on the role of coaching the Tigers. In a memorable season in 2000, he steered the team to a SWAC title, achieving an impressive 10-2 record. The subsequent year marked another milestone as he guided the Tigers to a remarkable Black College Football National Title, culminating in a stellar 10-1 season. Building on this success, Williams continued to shine by securing consecutive SWAC championships in 2002, capping off the season with an outstanding 11-2 record.

Article Continues Below

DJ is determined to carry the Williams family legacy to new heights. Following in his father's footsteps, he graduated from Grambling State in 2015 and played quarterback for the Tigers from 2011 to 2014. During his college career, he started games in all four seasons and earned tryouts with multiple NFL teams after graduation.

In 2019, he joined the New Orleans Saints and quickly made an impact. In 2023, Williams played a key role in helping Saints quarterback Derek Carr achieve an impressive season, completing 375 of 548 passes (68.4%) for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, earning a 97.7 passer rating in his first year with the team. Carr finished the season ranked in the top 10 among quarterbacks for completions, passing touchdowns, and passer rating.

He joined the Falcons in 2024 and served as an offensive assistant and assistant quarterbacks coach and worked closely with both Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix. Now, with his official appointment as quarterback coach, he set to continue to be instrumental to the growth and development of Penix as the Falcons's franchise quarterback of the future.