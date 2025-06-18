The Atlanta Falcons just missed out on the playoffs last season despite making a controversial quarterback change late in the season. While the decision by Raheem Morris and his staff to insert Michael Penix Jr. into the lineup in place of Kirk Cousins gave Atlanta a spark, it wasn't enough to help it get its hands on the NFC South crown.

Instead, that distinction belongs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again, and the Falcons are left trying to figure out how they can improve heading into next season. 2025 will be Penix's first full year as the starter, and growth at that spot would go a long way toward improving their record.

There are a few things for certain with the Falcons heading into next season. Bijan Robinson is going to be a workhorse and will carry the load on the ground while pitching in through the air. Drake London should be one of the best security blankets in the league and will likely be Penix's favorite target to start the season.

While this Atlanta team has some talent to go along with an offensive line that should be one of the better units in the league next season, it will still need a couple of unsung heroes to take a step forward and become true impact players if it wants to reach his goals this year.

Here are three sleepers who could be big-time players for the Falcons this fall — and no, nobody is doing the Kyle Pitts thing again.

WR Darnell Mooney

For years, it feels like the idea of Darnell Mooney has been better than what he has actually put on the field. However, this could be his best situation yet, and he has a chance to be a very productive No. 2 receiver for Penix and this offense if he takes a step forward.

Mooney started his career with the Chicago Bears, but failed to ever get any momentum going while working through a porous quarterback situation. However, he has always flashed talent as a route runner and has the explosiveness to be a true weapon on the outside.

Mooney's skillset complements that of London perfectly. The former USC star is a sure-handed, big body wideout while Mooney gives them the big-play ability in the passing game.

After two down years with the Bears, Mooney had one of the best seasons of his career in his first season in Atlanta in 2024. In 16 games, he caught 64 passes on 106 targets for 992 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

If he can build off of that performance in 2025, he could be in for a big year.

DL Morgan Fox

A player like Morgan Fox is never going to rack up gaudy stats or win a bunch of awards, but he could be the type of player that helps this dreadful Atlanta front seven improve after being one of the worst units in the league for many years now.

The Colorado State-Pueblo product spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and had a strong season in 2024, proving to be a key member of the culture change in Los Angeles under Jim Harbaugh. He finished his three seasons with the Chargers with 17 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks while playing in all 51 games during that time period.

Fox isn't going to put up the most gaudy numbers, but he is the type of situational defensive lineman that can make a big difference for a team like the Falcons that didn't have very many talented rushers in recent years.

Fox is no slouch against the run either, making him a potential valuable asset for this Atlanta squad. While he may not pop up in the box score or on the stat sheet, keep an eye out for him to contribute to an improved defense in 2025.

LB Divine Deablo

One of the more underrated free agent signings of the offseason was former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo. The 26-year old has struggled with his availability at times during his four-year career, but he has the chance to be a very productive player in a similar mold to what Deion Jones was for this Falcons squad back at the start of his career.

Deablo played in 54 games for the Raiders over his four years there and made 288 tackles during that time. He was a tackle machine during the 2023 season, making 106 stops in just 15 games before seeing his production drop off on a porous Las Vegas defense in 2024.

That doesn't mean that the Virginia Tech product doesn't have room to improve. His instincts could be a bit better, which would allow him to make a few more plays in opposing backfields. He also isn't a high-turnover player, with just two fumble recoveries to his name and zero interceptions or forced fumbles in his career.

Deablo also needs to get better as a coverage linebacker as a whole if he wants to reach higher heights in his career. However, adding a sure tackler who is a reliable, solid player into this Falcons front seven should immediately make them better and give Raheem Morris one more spot that he doesn't have to lose sleep over. That alone should make him a key player for this defense in 2025.