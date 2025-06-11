Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons have an interesting situation heading into this season. Cousins is very much still capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL. Despite this, Cousins will enter the season as the backup behind Michael Penix Jr. Peter Schrager of ESPN shuts down any rumor that Cousins will be traded.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cousins broke his silence during mandatory minicamp.

Schrager joins the Pat McAfee show often to discuss the latest in the league. On Tuesday, former NFL cornerback Darius Butler asked Schrager if Cousins could be traded.

He quickly stated that the trade is unlikely.

“From what I’m hearing, it sounds like Cousins with his no-trade clause, after (Aaron) Rodgers' seat has been filled, is going to be an Atlanta Falcon, and is going to be the backup to Michael Penix, and he’s going to collect every last cent of that contract.”

It makes sense for Cousins to collect the money from the contract and remain a Falcon. Cousins is very good QB with many electric moments in his career. There are not many options available for him to start for, and so, remaining a Falcon makes sense. An injury can surface at any time, and then maybe the trade talks can pick up when that happens. For now, Cousins will back up Penix Jr. and help build a strong offense with a lot of firepower.

Penix Jr. started the final five games of last season but threw just three touchdowns and three interceptions. With a full offseason under his belt as the starter, Penix will improve, and Cousins will help him get there with his experience.

The Falcons play in a winnable NFC South Division, and they will compete with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division. The Carolina Panthers will be an average team, and the New Orleans Saints will be tough to watch. Cousins still has an opportunity to play, depending on how well Penix Jr plays this season.