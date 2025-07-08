The Atlanta Falcons have one of the most delicate quarterback situations in the NFL heading into 2025. Atlanta seems determined to start Michael Penix Jr. in 2025 despite having Kirk Cousins on the roster. The Falcons do not seem interested in trading Cousins either, which leaves them in an awkward position. Naturally, Cousins is not happy about the situation.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins went off on Atlanta in the new season of the Netflix series Quarterback, which premiered on Tuesday.

Cousins said that he felt “a little bit misled” when Atlanta drafted Penix in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Certainly, if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would've affected my decision,” Cousins said on the first episode. “I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high. But I've also learned in 12 years in this league that you're not entitled to anything. It's all about being able to earn your spot and prove yourself.”

Cousins clearly felt like he was led astray by the Falcons organization. This is important context when considering his trade request from earlier this offseason.

The relationship between the Falcons and Cousins seems to have deteriorated in record time.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins opens up about Week 10 arm injury

Cousins also made a big admission about an arm injury from the 2024 season on Quarterbacks.

Article Continues Below

In Week 10, Cousins suffered a hit from Payton Turner, who slammed into his right arm. He admitted on Quarterbacks that he immediately knew something was wrong and later felt shoulder pain.

Cousins stayed in the lineup for another four weeks and played poorly. He declared that he did not want to lose his job to Penix.

“The information I had at the time, I made the best decision,” Cousins said. “You also know that if you sit down Week 10 and take two or three weeks or more to let it heal, you may never get your job back. I remember reading Drew Brees' book back in 2010 when he first wrote it, how he made the point that he tried to never let his backup see the field. Even if it was somebody who was really no threat. He just felt like you should never do that. Doug Flutie taught him that.”

Cousins clearly did not want to lose his job to a rookie, especially after the surprise draft pick.

“So that was something I always was aware of, that in this league, if you give someone else the chance, if you want to get ‘Wally Pipped' and there's Lou Gehrig behind you, that can happen at the time,” Cousins concluded.

It will be interesting to see what Cousins' next move is at the start of training camp.