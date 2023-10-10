Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is donating $750,000 dollars to three organizations in Israel to help victims and first responders following the attack from the Hamas, who many nations consider to be a terrorist organization. Blank, who's notably Jewish, is sending this as an initial emergency fund as there have been thousands affected by the attacks from those killed, wounded, raped, tortured and/or captured.

The funds will go to the Barzilai Medical Center, Saroka Medical Center, and United Hatzalah after the horrendous attacks on countless innocent civilians. Blank and his foundation plan to issue more aid as they collaborate with relief organizations in the region.

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation released a statement which said, “The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation (AMBFF) has issued initial emergency grants totaling $750,000 to the following organizations to aid in treatment of victims and to provide resources for first responders,” via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

#Falcons owner Arthur Blank and his foundation are issuing an emergency grant of $750,000 to the Barzilai Medical Center, Saroka Medical Center, and United Hatzalah for the aid of victims affected by the unimaginable terrorist attacks in Israel. There will be additional support… pic.twitter.com/zpZ4gqZxf8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2023

Blank himself also said, “The unimaginable, distressing terrorist attacks on Israel have resulted in death, injury and trauma for scores of people over the past few days are an attack on all of humanity, and there is no place in this world for the horrific violence we have witnessed. We grieve for the innocent Israeli and Palestinian souls who have lost their lives, the families who have experienced incomprehensible pain, and send our strongest prayers for the thousands who continue to fight for their safety. We must condemn acts of violence and stand for peace, as one life lost is too many.”