Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was back at practice Wednesday after being sparsely used in Atlanta's Week 7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Alison Mastrangelo.

Bijan Robinson practicing today after dealing with an illness during Sundays game against Tampa Bay. #dirtybirds #nfl pic.twitter.com/gzAALJPGXS — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) October 25, 2023

Robinson's lack of playing time was a source of confusion for football fans everywhere last Sunday, as he wasn't listed on the injury report and there was no news of Robinson being hurt or sick prior to gametime.

Robinson carried the ball just once against the Bucs, as he was dealing with an illness and headache that kept him out of the game as Falcons head coach Arthur Smith decided to protect his prized rookie running back.

It doesn't appear that Robinson's illness is going to limit him during practice this week or heading into a Week 8 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. While Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson performed well in Robinson's absence, they'll likely once again take a backseat with the star rookie back in the backfield for the Falcons.

Robinson has slowed down as of late after a hot start, failing to produce more than 50 rushing yards in two straight games before his playing time was limited last week. The Titans have been a pass-funnel defense this year, as they've been tough against the run but have been shredded by wide receivers consistently. It's an interesting matchup for the Falcons, as Atlanta likes to run the ball as much as any team in the league.

Getting Bijan Robinson back at full strength, both as a runner and a receiver, should be a big boost to the Falcons offense this week ahead of the matchup with the Tennessee Titans.