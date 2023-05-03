Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Fall Guys will soon be releasing Season 4: Creative Construction, and along with it comes a slew of new customization options for players, including the ability to create their own levels with the brand-new level editor mode.

Launching on May 10, Creative Construction will debut the brand-new level editor mode, a functional creation tool that will allow players to unleash their creativity and create legitimate courses that can then be used in multiplayer games. These courses can either be shared privately with friends in a private lobby, or shared with the community for public use. Developer Mediatonic will also be curating lists of player-designed courses that they fancy, including them in a Playlists tab within the Show Selector.

Of course, Mediatonic isn’t simply releasing this editor mode without adding more levels to the game, and Season 4 will actually be launching with 50 brand-new levels created using the level editor. These levels were designed by professional creators using the level editor as well, so these showcase the potential of the editor. 20 of these will be released at launch on May 10, with the rest following a staggered release schedule throughout Season 4.

With this, the only remaining feature in Fall Guys that would make it the ultimate customizable experience would be the ability for players to also design their own skins, which they can sell through the in-game store, similar to Steam’s Workshop for their own games and Roblox’s own creation tools.

Just like any other season, Fall Guys Season 4: Creative Construction will also add new costumes, outfits, and other items purchasable at the store and coming out through the battle pass. We’re looking forward to whatever crossovers Mediatonic will also throw our way this season, as previous collabs with the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog, Assassin’s Creed, and Horizon Forbidden West proved to be popular and successful. Which brands and series would you like to see make a debut in Fall Guys this season?