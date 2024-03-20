EA has announced the impending shutdown of NHL 20‘s online services, scheduled for September 16, 2024. This move is part of EA's routine practice of discontinuing online support for its older game titles, a strategy that, while understandable from a business standpoint, often leaves the game's community disheartened.
EA To Shut Down NHL 20's Servers
NHL 20, a critically acclaimed hockey simulation game, has been a favorite among fans of the sport, offering them an immersive experience both on and off the ice. However, as the calendar pages turn to September this year, players on PlayStation and Xbox platforms will find themselves unable to access any online features, including multiplayer modes and any content updates previously available through the game's servers.
This decision to sunset NHL 20 is not an isolated incident within EA's portfolio. The company has a long-standing policy of phasing out online services for its older titles, a practice that has previously seen the closure of games like NHL 19 and the removal of NHL 21 from the EA Play lineup. This policy is largely influenced by the challenges that come with sports games, such as expiring licenses and the rapidly evolving preferences of player communities who tend to migrate to the latest releases.
The announcement has elicited a mixed reaction from the NHL 20 community. While some players understand the necessity of such moves in the dynamic world of online gaming, others express disappointment at losing access to a game that has hosted countless hours of competitive play and camaraderie.
NHL 20 Continues Off The Ice Amidst Online Shutdown
The shutdown of NHL 20's online services does not mean the game will become entirely unplayable. Fans can still enjoy the game in its offline modes, reliving their favorite matches and continuing to play through the game's career and story modes without the need for an internet connection. This offline availability ensures that NHL 20 will remain a part of players' collections, even if its online community will no longer be active.
EA's decision to discontinue online services for NHL 20 is reflective of a broader trend in the video gaming industry, where the lifespan of a game's online community is often dictated by the arrival of newer titles and the shifting landscapes of licensing agreements. This trend is evident in EA's lineup for 2024, which also includes the scheduled shutdown of other titles such as F1, Rocket Arena, Kim Kardashian Hollywood, and Madden NFL 20. As the year progresses, it is likely that additional games will join this list, marking a continuous cycle of renewal and closure in the online gaming ecosystem.
For fans of NHL 20, the upcoming months offer a final opportunity to enjoy the game's online features to their fullest. As September 16 approaches, the community is encouraged to make the most of their remaining time on the ice, celebrating the game that has brought them together over the past few years. And while the loss of online services marks the end of an era for NHL 20, it also serves as a reminder of the evolving nature of gaming, where every end is a precursor to new adventures on the digital horizon.
