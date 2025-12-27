The Alabama football program’s roster picture shifted Saturday as reserve defensive back Kameron Howard announced plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal following the postseason.

Howard revealed his intentions on social media, becoming the first Alabama player to publicly declare plans to enter the portal during this College Football Playoff window. The defensive back has spent the past two seasons with the Crimson Tide after transferring from Charlotte ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Howard’s 2025 season was limited by health. He appeared in just two games, seeing action against ULM and Wisconsin before shutting things down due to tonsillitis. In those appearances, Howard recorded two tackles and a half tackle for loss. The illness effectively ended his season early and kept him unavailable down the stretch.

The Maryland native shared the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), outlining his career resume and eligibility as he prepares for the upcoming transfer portal window.

“Career Highlights:

• 3 years of eligibility

• 53 career tackles

• 2 career interceptions

• 400+ career snaps”

Article Continues Below

Howard joined Alabama during the 2024 offseason and appeared in four games that season, including matchups against Western Kentucky, USF, Wisconsin, and Mercer. He redshirted at the conclusion of the year, preserving his eligibility while remaining part of the defensive depth chart.

The timing of the announcement comes as the Crimson Tide prepare for the Rose Bowl vs. the Indiana Hoosiers. While the 22-year-old technically remains on the roster until the portal officially opens, he is not expected to play in the postseason due to his medical status.

The NCAA transfer portal window opens January 2 and runs through January 16. Howard is expected to officially enter once the window opens, giving him three remaining years of eligibility at his next destination.

For Alabama, the move represents a modest depth change rather than a loss to the primary rotation, but it signals the beginning of roster movement as the program balances postseason preparation with offseason planning.