The Los Angeles Rams appear unlikely to have star receiver Davante Adams in their lineup when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.

Adams missed Week 16 with a hamstring injury he suffered the week before against the Detroit Lions. After missing both of the team's Week 17 practices, he is considered doubtful to face the Falcons, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

While Adams remains on the active roster, the team is reportedly considering shutting him down for the year. Los Angeles has just one regular season game remaining, but it became the first team to clinch the playoffs after beating the Lions.

The Rams rolled with rookie Konata Mumpfield and second-year breakout star Xavier Smith in Week 16 to support star wideout Puka Nacua. They also had veteran Tutu Atwell active in his second game back from injured reserve and leaned heavily on their tight end trio of Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen.

Matthew Stafford completed a pass to nine different receivers in the 38-37 overtime loss, but Nacua was a one-man wrecking crew. The two-time Pro Bowler hauled in 12 catches for 225 receiving yards and two touchdowns, almost single-handedly carrying the Rams to what would have been their third consecutive victory.

The 11-4 Rams lost control of the NFC West with the loss, but they remain in play to secure the NFC's No. 1 overall seed. They will need to win out the final two games of the regular season to do so, and will likely have to accomplish that feat without Adams.