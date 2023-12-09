Warriors Fans feel bad for Stephen Curry after the Dubs suffer an epic OT loss to the Thunder despite his 34 points and six three-pointers.

The Warriors lost in overtime to the surging Thunder on last night and fans feel bad for Stephen Curry, who had an amazing game. Curry had an amazing game, scoring 34 points and hitting six three-pointers. But, his efforts weren't enough as the Dubs had several issues that plagued them such as their NBA-high 28 turnovers from last night.

Get Stephen Curry some fucking help good lord — kvson7‏َ (@kvson7creative) December 9, 2023

#DubNation The Warriors lose for the third time to the Thunder It needs a lot of work Stephen Curry's diligence only does not benefit There is a lot of suffering in the rebound and defense. — MOHAMMED (@AlM1319) December 9, 2023

A horrendous display of complete fuckery just took place at the warriors v thunder game and I am ferocious and amazed at the same time about how bad draymond green and all warriors not named Stephen curry are — Arhaan (@arhaanchopra_) December 9, 2023

Warriors fans had nothing but respect for Curry's high level of play but lamented the fact that it seems as if he doesn't have the prerequisite help needed to contend.

There were some positives for the Warriors in the game as they had a considerable 60 to 39 rebound advantage including 24 offensive rebounds. The Dubs also shot 39% from three as a team on the night and had 29 assists. Klay Thompson also contributed 22 points and Johnathan Kuminga had 24 points off the bench. Also of note: Draymond Green had a game-high 13 assists.

But, despite a few positives, the Warriors are tasked with figuring out how to manage their early season woes so they can return to their championship-contending level of play. The Dubs have a couple of days of rest and practice due to the conclusion of the In-Season Tournament and look to regain form against a Kevin Durant-led Suns team beset with injuries to key players on Tuesday at 10 PM EST with the game being broadcast on TNT.