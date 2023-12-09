The Warriors lost in overtime to the surging Thunder on last night and fans feel bad for Stephen Curry, who had an amazing game. Curry had an amazing game, scoring 34 points and hitting six three-pointers. But, his efforts weren't enough as the Dubs had several issues that plagued them such as their NBA-high 28 turnovers from last night.
Get Stephen Curry some fucking help good lord
— kvson7َ (@kvson7creative) December 9, 2023
#DubNation The Warriors lose for the third time to the Thunder It needs a lot of work Stephen Curry's diligence only does not benefit There is a lot of suffering in the rebound and defense.
— MOHAMMED (@AlM1319) December 9, 2023
A horrendous display of complete fuckery just took place at the warriors v thunder game and I am ferocious and amazed at the same time about how bad draymond green and all warriors not named Stephen curry are
— Arhaan (@arhaanchopra_) December 9, 2023
Warriors fans had nothing but respect for Curry's high level of play but lamented the fact that it seems as if he doesn't have the prerequisite help needed to contend.
