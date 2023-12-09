Stephen Curry got brutally honest after the Golden State Warriors' frustrating defeat vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday

The Golden State Warriors were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder 138-136 Friday. It was an exciting game that saw Golden State fall just short on the road. Stephen Curry addressed the Warriors' struggles after the game, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“I don’t know, man. Gotta figure out how to stop talking about it and do it,” Curry said. “Or else you’ll be into the new year with the same problems. Whatever it is, if it's within our control we gotta do it if we're going to be any type of a serious team. I’m kinda sick of talking about it.”

It was a frustrating loss for Curry and Golden State. The Warriors offense shot 47.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. It doesn't matter how efficient your shooting is when you turn the ball over an unsightly 28 times, however.

Fouls were also problematic with the Warriors picking up 28 personal fouls as well. Golden State ended up finishing with 60 total rebounds compared to just 39 for the Thunder and 29 total assists compared to 15 for OKC.

Turnovers and fouls, something head coach Steve Kerr mentioned after the game, buried the Warriors though.

Stephen Curry did everything he could in the loss. He scored 34 points and recorded six rebounds. Jonathan Kuminga added 24 points and 12 rebounds while Klay Thompson contributed 22 points. In the end, though, it wasn't enough as the Warriors fell to 10-12.

Warriors struggling in 2023-24

The Warriors are making too many mistakes. Kerr believes Golden State can be a championship team if they start playing a more consistent brand of basketball.

Golden State features enough talent to start winning games more consistently. Veterans such as Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have endured down years, but they may be able to bounce back as the season continues on. Of course, any team with Stephen Curry leading the charge is going to have a chance to be competitive.

Things will not get any easier for the Warriors moving forward as their next two games are on the road against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. Curry and the team will try to rebound in those contests.