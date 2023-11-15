Vanessa Kirby recently said she'd be 'very honored' to join the MCU's Fantastic Four cast at the premiere of Napoleon.

Vanessa Kirby has been rumored to play Sue Storm for the MCU's Fantastic Four. The Napoleon star recently gave an interesting tease when asked about the matter.

“I would be very honored to join”

Speaking to Variety's Elsa Keslassy on the red carpet for Napoleon, Kirby was asked if she had seen that Marvel will announce her as a part of the Fantastic Four cast, Kirby replied, “I don't know, you'll have to ask them.”

The interviewer followed up by asking if Fantastic Four is “one of the project[s] you are excited to be joining,” Kirby replied, “I would be very honored to join.”

Vanessa Kirby on joining #FantasticFour at the world premiere of #Napoleon in Paris. Sounds promising! pic.twitter.com/6dguRCHhy6 — Elsa Keslassy (@ElsaKeslassy) November 15, 2023

It appears Kirby is attempting to keep any rumors close to the vest. Of course, the MCU likes to announce castings on their own time. While the Fantastic Four film has been announced for some time, Disney and Marvel Studios have yet to announce any casting news.

Vanessa Kirby, meanwhile, is promoting Ridley Scott's Napoleon. In the film, Kirby plays Empress Joséphine. The film tells the story of Napoleon's rise to power through the eyes of Joséphine. Joaquin Phoenix stars in the titular role.

Some of her other credits include roles in Everest, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and The Son. In 2018, Kirby was introduced to the Mission: Impossible franchise. She has appeared in Fallout and Dead Reckoning Part One. Kirby will return in the upcoming eighth installment. Additionally, Kirby has starred in multiple seasons of The Crown. She played Princess Margaret.

Clearly, Kirby is no stranger to franchises. Perhaps she will soon join another one when the MCU Fantastic Four cast is announced.