Matt Shakman, director of the MCU's Fantastic Four, teased 'messy family stuff' that will set his iteration of Marvel's First Family apart.

When the Fantastic Four make their proper MCU debut, expect it to lean into the family element.

“I don't have friends, I have family” — Dom Toretto

Director Matt Shakman is stoked about getting to direct the film for Disney and Marvel Studios. It sounds like a true passion project.

“You know, I love the Fantastic Four much like I love Godzilla,” he told ClutchPoints with a smile during our chat about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. “I grew up reading those comics and those characters are so alive for me. I have to pinch myself that I get to work with them and live with them and help bring them to Marvel Studios and to the MCU.

“That's a huge opportunity and so I'm just passionate about bringing them to life and honoring what I love about the comics from [Jack] Kirby and [Stan] Lee to [John] Byrne to some of the modern runs and [Jonathan] Hickman and what Ryan North is doing now,” he added.

But what will separate his take on the Fantastic Four apart from the other two recent live-action adaptations? In a Vin Diesel voice: Family.

“There's just so much rich material in the comics. They are Marvel's ‘First Family,' and I think that's one of the things that's so special to me about them,” Shakman explained. “They are a true family [smiles], unlike the family you find along the way, like the one we have in Monarch, or the Avengers, or the X-Men. They're a true family.

“Well, I guess Cate and Kentaro, they're the true family too — and there's so much messiness to the Cate and Kentaro relationship (from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters). There's love and there's also tension and that's what makes the Fantastic Four work too. It's that same messy family stuff that I love, and that's a big part of the heart of it,” he concluded.

Before the MCU's Fantastic Four film, Matt Shakman directed two episodes of the upcoming MonsterVerse series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, for Apple TV+. The series will premiere on November 17.

Fantastic Four will be released on May 2, 2025.