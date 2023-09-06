Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and we've got your fantasy football defense rankings covered. Which matchups should you target, and which should you avoid? With some tough matchups for a few of the league's best defenses, finding some viable streaming options may be more important than ever. Let's take a look at a few deep sleeper options before we head to the Week 1 Defense rankings.

Streaming DEF options

Seattle DEF (vs LAR): It's unlikely that the Seahawks defense was drafting in your league, and with the Rams not having Cooper Kupp in the lineup, this matchup got a whole lot more inviting for Seattle. The Seahawks finished 10th in fantasy points last season, and have one of the most talented secondaries in football. With a home opener against a division rival who was the 3rd best team to target for fantasy defense points per game last season, the Seahawks are a prime streaming option.

Jacksonville DEF (@ IND): An inexperienced, rookie quarterback who is down to his third-string running back and his second-string tight end, leading a 4-12-1 team in 2022 against the reigning AFC South champs? Good luck out there, Anthony Richardson.

Favorite FanDuel DFS plays

Jacksonville DEF (FD $4400): Jacksonville is somehow just the 7th most expensive defense for the main slate, making them an easy slot into lineups. Target rookie quarterbacks early and often when streaming defenses and playing DFS, especially when they're joining a team that averaged the most points allowed to fantasy defenses last season.

Bears DEF (FD $4000): Jordan Love will be relying on a young receiver corps right out of the gates, and the Bears made big improvements this offseason to their linebacker corps and defense on the whole. Playing at home against an inexperienced QB, this is a solid price for a Bears team that runs the ball more than anyone, keeping scores low.

Week 1 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (@ NE)

2. Washington Commanders (vs ARI)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (@ IND)

4. Baltimore Ravens (vs HOU)

5. Seattle Seahawks (vs LAR)

6. Dallas Cowboys (@ NYG)

7. San Francisco 49ers (@ PIT)

8. New Orleans Saints (vs TEN)

9. Denver Broncos (vs LV)

10. Buffalo Bills (@ NYJ)

11. Minnesota Vikings (vs TB)

12. Atlanta Falcons (vs CAR)

The Philadelphia Eagles had a historically great pass rush last season, and the Patriots have one of the least intimidating receiver groups of any team in football, so don't overthink this one…Jacksonville has a cake schedule moving forward, but this matchup might be the most delicious of them all…It's always good to play against teams that are actively trying to lose, traveling across the country, and haven't announced their Week 1 starting QB yet, right? The Washington Commanders get just that…Week 1 road dates for rookie quarterbacks rarely go well, so fire up the Baltimore Ravens without hesitation…Seattle is always a tough place to play, and probably a tiny bit tougher when Van Jefferson is your top receiver…

The Dallas Cowboys will be ranked first defensively a lot of weeks, but the Giants are well-coached and won't hang Daniel Jones completely out to dry, dropping them a bit here…Ditto for the San Francisco 49ers, who aren't quite as formidable this week without Nick Bosa…The New Orleans Saints have arguably the best fantasy defense schedule through the first half of the season, and we don't need to duck Ryan Tannehill…The Denver Broncos defense is catching the Raiders at the right time, with Josh Jacobs and Jimmy Garoppolo still needing to shake off the rust…

The Buffalo Bills allowed the least fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last season, so Aaron Rodgers' magic might not be enough…Minnesota doesn't have a particularly good defense, but the Vikings get interception machine Baker Mayfield at home, so it might not matter…This might be the only time we see the Atlanta Falcons in these top defensive rankings, but Week 1 at home against a rookie QB is awfully hard to ignore.