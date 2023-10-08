The long contract saga involving Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts has finally come to an end after Taylor signed a three-year extension worth $42 million on Saturday, but what impact will Taylor's new deal have on his fantasy football stock?

While being tied to the same franchise where Taylor was the RB1 in fantasy football in 2021 is definitely a positive sign, the Colts should look dramatically different with a mobile quarterback in Anthony Richardson moving forward. Will Taylor continue to be the same focal point he was earlier in his career? Let's break down how Indianpolis's backfield should look moving forward, both immediately and down the line.

The case for Jonathan Taylor's fantasy football stock going up

A contract extension for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was unexpected, but it's the best-case scenario for his situation this season. Taylor had more incentive to rest and not take unnecessary punishment, while the Colts didn't need his asking price to balloon even more. Now with both sides coming to an agreement, it's in everyone's best interest for Taylor to get back to doing what he does best: being a workhorse back who can break a big play at any time.

While Taylor will be on a snap count initially, he could win plenty of fantasy football leagues down the stretch run and into the fantasy playoffs. Zack Moss has done an admirable job filling in for Taylor, recording over 20 PPR points in two of his three starts. Indianapolis's offensive line is creating solid opportunities once again after a down year in 2022, which Taylor should be able to fill soon enough.

While he's not a recommended fantasy football play right away, Taylor should resume his usual workload soon enough. A wait-and-see approach is advised initially, but Taylor should easily become an RB1 option once again soon.

Richardson has added a level of explosiveness and deep-ball ability that should benefit Taylor, as the Colts have averaged over 24 points per game without Jonathan Taylor thanks to Richardson's talent and an aggressive scheme.

Taylor may take a bit to ramp up. He's been out of action, is returning from ankle surgery, and won't make Moss irrelevant right out of the gates. There are some tough matchups ahead, as the Tennessee Titans have a great run defense and the Cleveland Browns await in Week 7. It's fair not to expect RB1/RB2 production until about Week 8, but it should be wheels up after that.

Taylor's standard league stock is much higher than his PPR stock, as mobile quarterbacks typically tend to tuck it and run instead of pepper their backs with targets in the flat. Taylor is an easier play initially in standard leagues for that reason, but he'll be a must-start in any format once the snap count gets officially removed.

The case for Jonathan Taylor's fantasy football stock going down

Is it possible that the extension for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor actually hurts his dynasty stock? You could at least make the argument. Richardson could easily take away some of the goalline touchdowns that have gone to Taylor in the past (32 total touchdowns his first two seasons), as his mobility and size will make a threat for everyone's favorite “tush push” play in short-yardage situations.

It's also within reason that Taylor won't be the same back coming off a major injury and with more mileage on his legs. Taylor is only 24, so any decline talk is probably premature at this point, but there's a reason why running backs are having a hard time getting lucrative second contracts. Taylor is a top-5 dynasty running back option, but it's unlikely he'll ever reach the zenith of his incredible 2021 season.

And that's okay! He can still be an incredible asset for your fantasy football team, whether it be a dynasty or a season-long league.

Taylor's updated fantasy football outlook

Expectations should be tempered initially, and if Taylor struggles out of the gate, he'd be an incredible “buy-low” trade candidate if you sense impatience from his manager. The Colts play the Steelers, Falcons, and Raiders in the fantasy playoffs from Week 15 to Week 17 — Taylor could be the guy you need on your roster to take down your league.

Continue to play the long game with Jonathan Taylor, and trust he'll return to RB1 form towards the back half of the season.