The Indianapolis Colts solved one of their biggest offseason issues by signing running back Jonathan Taylor to a three-year, $42 million contract extension Saturday. After months of tension and trade rumors as Taylor skipped training camp, the Colts were able to solidify their star back with a $14 million per year deal.

The Colts then officially activated Taylor off of the physically unable to perform list, where Taylor spent the first four weeks of the season while working through an ankle injury. Though this is exciting news, don't expect the Colts to start giving Taylor 20 carries or touches just yet.

Coach Shane Steichen has indicated that there's a chance Taylor suits up to play in their Week 5 game versus the Tennessee Titans. Regardless of whether or not Taylor returns to the field this week or next week, Indy plans to ease him back into game action. The Colts have indicated that Taylor will start on a snap count and then continue to increase his workload over the coming month, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

A new contract doesn't mean an unleashed Jonathan Taylor. I was told the Colts are going to be smart with his usage considering he hasn't played since last year because of his ankle. The Colts will have him on a count & ramp up his workload over the next month, per source. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 7, 2023

The return of Jonathan Taylor will give the Colts a huge boost in a wide open AFC South where all the teams are 2-2. The Colts have been a pleasant surprise as rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has impressed as a dual-threat quarterback through the three games he's played in. Though the Colts fell short of a win last week versus the Rams, Richardson was impressive in the comeback effort. When Taylor is back, Indy will have a strong rushing trio with Richardson, Zack Moss, and Taylor all in the mix.