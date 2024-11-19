The fantasy football season is winding down and your quarterback decisions are getting more important. As the playoffs approach, it's time to consider playoff schedules when making your pickups. The landscape is always changing but we always have you covered. Buckle up for our Week 12 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Bye weeks are a killer in Week 12, especially at quarterback. Fantasy football managers are lamenting the losses of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow the most, but there are four other teams on bye. The Jets, Falcons, Saints, and Jaguars are all unavailable this week, which only takes Kirk Cousins out of the picture for most. Injuries should not be much of a factor as there were no significant losses on Sunday.

With so many options off the board, our rankings have never been more important. Without any further ado, here are the Week 12 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 12

Lamar Jackson finally had a bad game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. While fantasy football managers were certainly disappointed, they can't be too mad considering it was his first sub-20-point game this season. The Ravens don't have much of a softer landing spot in Week 12 against the Chargers. Jackson should take notes from division rival Joe Burrow after he tore up LA's defense on Sunday night.

With Allen and Burrow out this week, rookie Jayden Daniels slides up to the number two spot on the fantasy football rankings. He did not have a great game on Thursday night against the Eagles, leading many to speculate that Daniels' rib injury is not healed. Daniels claims that it is, so we'll roll with him at number two against a woeful Cowboys team.

Jalen Hurts was much better on the field but not much better in fantasy football on Thursday. His rushing touchdown saved his stat line and brought him over 15 points. While that was not a great game, he has a better matchup this week against the Rams. Drake Maye and the poor Patriots offense cooked up LA last week and Hurts could do the same.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 12

Tommy “Cutlets” DeVito is back and could be worth a start in two-quarterback leagues. With so many players on bye, you may not have a choice but to put the backup into your lineup. Daniel Jones was a miserable fantasy football option, so it truly cannot get much worse. Take a flyer on DeVito against a beat-up Buccaneers team and hope he still has some magic left over from last year.

As mentioned earlier, Drake Maye performed well against the Rams on Sunday. He has a very poor supporting cast but was still able to get the ball out quickly and rack up yards. The Dolphins' defense had the Raiders moving downfield against them so don't expect too many stops from them. While Maye might not be the best option, the options are few and far between this week.

While the Browns looked bad against the Saints on Sunday, Jameis Winston put up solid fantasy football numbers. He finally unlocked Jerry Jeudy and even hit Elijah Moore for a touchdown in the loss to the Saints. Even on a Thursday night against a great defense in the Steelers, Winston could have a solid performance. If you are desperate for a quarterback, there are worse options than Winston.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 12

Only two quarterbacks who are playing this week missed the list. One is Bryce Young simply because the bad tape outweighs the good tape. Even on a two-game winning streak, the former top pick did not crack 15 fantasy football points. Plus, the Panthers host the Chiefs, who have a strong defense looking for revenge after their poor Week 11 performance. Don't pick up Bryce Young this week.

The other quarterback not on the list is Gardner Minshew. The Raiders play the Broncos this week, who have a ferocious pass rush and just crushed Kirk Cousins and the Falcons. While Vegas did get the ball moving a little bit against the Dolphins, it is not enough to trust Minshew in this matchup, Plus, we cannot put it past Antonio Pierce to bench the veteran again.

Titans quarterback Will Levis takes the final spot on our list even after his best game of the season. The Texans' defense has been playing well recently and should succeed in this division matchup. With no more Derrick Henry, Houston fans are hoping that their years of struggling against their rivals are over. Levis should make that fairly easy in this game.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Will Levis, TEN (@ HOU)

23. Cooper Rush, DAL (@ WSH)

22. Tommy DeVito, NYG (v TB)

21. Drake Maye, NE (@ MIA)

20. Caleb Williams, CHI (v MIN)

19. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (v NE)

18. Jameis Winston, CLE (v PIT)

17. Anthony Richardson, IND (v DET)

16. Bo Nix, DEN (@ LV)

15. Russell Wilson, PIT (@ CLE)

14. Geno Smith, SEA (v ARI)

13. Matthew Stafford, LAR (v PHI)

12. Sam Darnold, MIN (@ CHI)

11. Brock Purdy, SF (@ GB)

10. Jordan Love, GB (v SF)

9. Jared Goff, DET (@ IND)

8. CJ Stroud, HOU (v TEN)

7. Patrick Mahomes, KC (@ CAR)

6. Justin Herbert, LAC (v BAL)

5. Baker Mayfield, TB (@ NYG)

4. Kyler Murray, ARI (@ SEA)

3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ LAR)

2. Jayden Daniels, WSH (v DAL)

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ LAC)