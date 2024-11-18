It's been a long-time coming, but finally, the New York Giants have decided to move on from Daniel Jones. Although Jones remains on the roster — at least until next spring — he's been demoted to third-string quarterback behind 2023 cult hero Tommy DeVito, and Drew Lock, who was expected to compete with Jones for the starting job when the Giants signed him in the offseason.

Now in the hours since the decision was announced by Giants head coach Brian Daboll, more information has begun trickling out regarding why Daboll finally pulled the trigger on the move, as well just how badly fractured the relationship was between Jones and the organization that selected him 6th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Daboll finally decided to make a change at quarterback because there is a growing belief that he could be coaching for his job over the final seven games of the season. This plays into why Daboll ultimately chose Tommy DeVito over Drew Lock.

Last season, DeVito (very briefly) took the league by storm as he became the NFL's version of Linsanity. He quarterbacked the Giants to a 3-3 record in six starts, throwing for 1,101 yards, 8 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions, while also adding 195 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Tommy Cutlets will get his chance to spark another run starting this Sunday at MetLife Stadium as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town.

Relationship between Giants, Daniel Jones fractured for months

It's no secret that the turmoil within the Giants locker room between Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones has been building for some time. Daboll has already pulled Jones out of action once this year during a beatdown at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, but the tension between Jones and the entire organization stems from the offseason.

Per Schultz, a source described the relationship between the two sides as “a bit awkward” ever since the Giants publicly explored their options at quarterback over the offseason, including on the first ever offseason edition of Hard Knocks.

“It was like flirting with someone new while your date is still at the table,” the source told Schultz.

From Jones' perspective, this would come across as a betrayal. After all, only one season had passed since Jones and the Giants made a surprising run to the NFC Divisional Round. However, looking at his entire resume, it makes sense why the G-Men would explore other options at starting quarterback, especially considering Jones was coming off of a season in which he tore his ACL.

Will the move away from Daniel Jones be enough to save Brian Daboll's job? Only time will tell, but for at least one week, fans in New York can enjoy DeVito Mania.