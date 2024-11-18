After starting the season at a blazing 7-2 pace, the Washington Commanders have fallen to 7-4 after consecutive losses. Fans and media alike are hypothesizing that this is mostly due to the Jayden Daniels rib injury that has hampered the rookie sensation suffered back in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers. Whether that is true or not, Commanders first-yeat head coach Dan Quinn says his QB's injury is no longer an issue.

“Dan Quinn says very clearly: “Jayden is not injured right now” but adds that Daniels missed a lot of practice time that impacted the offense,” NBC Sports' JP Finlay reported on Monday from Quinn's press conference.

Whether Daniels is or was injured, there is no question he has been far less dynamic since that Panthers game. In the six games leading up to that point, his completion percentage was significantly higher and he had five games of over 210 passing yards. In the four since, he has just one game over 210.

More importantly, Daniels had double-digit rushing attempts in four of those six games and over 35 rushing yards in five of six. Since, he hasn't rushed more than eight times in a single game and has crested 35 yards just once.

The good news for Quinn, Daniels, and the Commanders is that the team has the lowly Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans coming up and then a bye in Week 14. So, ahead of the all0imporitant final three games of the season, the young QB should be rested, ready, and healthy.

Is Jayden Daniels losing his grip on Offensive Rookie of the Year?

The NFL postseason awards watch goes up and down like the stock market, and after taking two Ls in back-to-back weeks, the Jayden Daniels for Offensive Rookie of the Year Award stock is in a bear market afetr

What once looked like a done deal is now in question as Daniels has struggled a bit in Weeks 10 and 11. More than that, though, a competitor has emerged to challenge him for that trophy. Denver Broncos rookie signal-caller Bo Nix has seemingly improved every week, winning three of his last five and coming within a fingernail of making that four of five and handing the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season.

Daniels is still the prohibitive favorite for the award, but if this trend continues over the next few weeks, look for Nix to get more and more buzz.