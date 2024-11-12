The playoff picture is coming into focus in the NFL and fantasy football. With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, your quarterback choices are very important. If you are blessed with a top scorer, hang around to see where your guy lands. If you are working through the waiver wire, we'll help you make the right choice. Whatever your team looks like, the Week 11 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings are for you.

Bye weeks are not taking away too much from the quarterback realm in Week 11. The Cardinals are off after two dominant weeks from Kyler Murray, so that is a big loss. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are also on bye at 4-6 but the quarterback has starred for fantasy football managers. If you have Daniel Jones or Bryce Young, you have bigger problems than their bye weeks. The only injury question at signal-caller is Trevor Lawrence, who was out last week for the Jaguars.

Your matchups are getting harder and decisions are getting more important. Make the right ones with our Week 11 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 11

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow had a shootout for the ages on Thursday night. Jackson remains at number one while Burrow slides into the top five after the matching 30-point performances. Jackson has a tough division matchup with the Steelers on Sunday and is certainly due for a regression. We will not predict that, as he is averaging over 25 fantasy football points per game this season. Burrow and the Bengals also have a tough game against the Chargers.

Looking ahead to this Thursday night, we have a matchup between two of the top-four quarterbacks in our rankings. Number three Jayden Daniels and number four Jalen Hurts square off in a divisional matchup. The Commanders and Eagles have not played in an important game since 2020, so the rivalry renewed will be great for football fans. Fantasy football managers should be excited by the soft defenses and dynamic quarterbacks.

In the middle of all of those guys is Josh Allen, who remains at number two after a disappointing Week 10 performance. He did not crack 20 points in their win over the Colts but also was without his top two receivers. Keon Coleman has already been ruled out for their game against the Chiefs, but there is hope that Amari Cooper could play. That would be huge for fantasy football managers.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 11

Before his bye, Jameis Winston was an easy fantasy football sit against the Chargers. He was miserable and dashed the Browns' distant playoff hopes. However, that does not mean he is a sit for the rest of the season. The Saints were solid against the Falcons last week but the fired coach theory doesn't last forever. Winston should be in your lineup for the matchup against his former team.

The spotlight is very bright in Indianapolis, where Shane Steichen confirmed that Joe Flacco would remain the starter. While the veteran was brutal again in Week 10, the Jets' defense was even worse. Flacco was Zach Wilson's backup and not good at all, so this could be seen as a revenge game for him. With that context, put Flacco in for your two-QB leagues.

Despite his recent hot streak, Justin Herbert is claimed in less than 50% of ESPN leagues. He has two touchdowns in each of the last three weeks and has a favorable matchup against the Bengals coming up. The Chargers offense has been running through Herbert more since his injury which has been great news for fantasy football managers.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 11

If you are still starting Aaron Rodgers in fantasy football, that experiment should end after Sunday's game. He was miserable against the Cardinals, not scoring a touchdown and barely breaking 150 yards. The Colts' defense fared well against Josh Allen, which means they should dominate the Jets. Plus, Rodgers' bye week is coming up, and a matchup against the Seahawks follows. Get off Rogers Island now.

The life of the first-overall pick is not always easy. Caleb Williams has struggled this season and no matchup proved that more than Week 10 against the Patriots. He was sacked nine times in the 19-3 loss that forced the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. The Bears' wide receivers have been brutal, their offensive line is beyond injured, and vibes are bad all around. Move on from Williams in fantasy football before it is too late.

It was proven on Sunday that the Cowboys do not have an answer at quarterback. Dak Prescott was deemed out for the season after their blowout loss to the Eagles. That means things are bleak for Dallas fantasy football players for the remainder of the season. Cooper Rush and Trey Lance showed why you should not pick them up regardless of your need at quarterback.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Joe Flacco, IND (@ NYJ)

23. Jameis Winston, CLE (@ NO)

22. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (v IND)

21. Derek Carr, NO (v CLE)

20. Drake Maye, NE (v LAR)

19. Kirk Cousins, ATL (@ DEN)

18. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ LV)

17. Caleb Williams, CHI (v GB)

16. Bo Nix, DEN (v ATL)

15. Russell Wilson, PIT (v BAL)

14. Geno Smith, SEA (@ SF)

13. Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ NE)

12. Justin Herbert, LAC (v CIN)

11. Sam Darnold, MIN (@ TEN)

10. Brock Purdy, SF (v SEA)

9. Jared Goff, DET (v JAX)

8. Patrick Mahomes, KC (@ BUF)

7. Jordan Love, GB (@ CHI)

6. CJ Stroud, HOU (@ DAL)

5. Joe Burrow, CIN (@ LAC)

4. Jalen Hurts, PHI (v WSH)

3. Jayden Daniels, WSH (@ PHI)

2. Josh Allen, BUF (v KC)

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ PIT)