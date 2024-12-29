As the fantasy football season reaches its thrilling conclusion in Week 17, the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s championship week! For the fantasy football managers still in the hunt, every lineup decision holds the power to determine eternal glory or crushing disappointment. The running back position remains the cornerstone of most winning rosters. This week’s rankings feature some intriguing names ready to shape fantasy outcomes. From reliable elite performers to hidden gems and potential busts, here’s everything you need to navigate Week 17 successfully.

Key Insights

At this pivotal point in the season, every play and every fantasy football point matters. With championship dreams hanging in the balance, even a single yard gained can make a world of difference.

In last week’s action, De'Von Achane exhibited how every touch matters during the Miami Dolphins’ clash with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the game being essentially decided, Achane broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run with just 1:36 left on the clock. This padded the Dolphins’ lead to 12 points. That explosive play added 11 fantasy football points. That's a boost that likely propelled numerous managers into their championship matchups.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings entering Week 17 of the 2024 regular season.

Week 17 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2024

Describing Saquon Barkley’s season feels almost inadequate. Last week, he electrified fans with a 68-yard touchdown run. That was his fifth touchdown of at least 39 yards this season. At this stage, Barkley’s sights are set on Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record. With the RB1 title essentially secured, Barkley needs 268 yards over the next two weeks to etch his name in history. Fantasy football managers everywhere should lock him into their lineups and witness his pursuit of greatness.

Jahmyr Gibbs thrived in his first game without David Montgomery this season. He handled 28 of 39 backfield opportunities and delivered a stellar 25.4 PPR points. This week, the Lions face a struggling 49ers team this week. This creates a favorable environment for fantasy football production. As the clear lead back in Detroit’s dynamic offense, Gibbs is a dream come true for fantasy managers.

After a relatively underwhelming rookie year, Bijan Robinson is finally meeting expectations in his sophomore campaign. He’s now posted a top-10 fantasy football performance in eight of his last 10 games. Many consider him to be the anchor of the Atlanta offense. Fresh off watching Barkley dominate Washington’s run defense, Robinson could deliver a similar standout performance against the same unit.

Another Top Pick

Alvin Kamara’s Week 16 absence raises questions about his availability for the remainder of the season. If Kamara is indeed shut down, Kendre Miller is set to take over the bulk of the backfield duties for the New Orleans Saints. In an uninspiring matchup against the Raiders’ feast-or-famine defense, Miller offers RB2 upside if given sufficient touches. Sure, the game might not be a thriller. However, Miller could sneak into the top 24 backs this week with a solid workload.

Fantasy Football Sleepers – Week 17 (2024)

Travis Etienne has reclaimed the 1A role in Jacksonville’s backfield. He has significantly out-snapped Tank Bigsby over the past two weeks. Yes, Bigsby remains involved. However, Etienne’s role as a receiver and primary ball carrier enhances his fantasy football value. Now, he faces a Titans defense that just allowed a staggering 335 rushing yards. As such, Etienne has the potential to shine as an RB2 if he delivers an explosive play or two on the ground and adds meaningful production through the air.

Injury Watch

Alvin Kamara’s groin injury, sustained in Week 15, kept him sidelined in Week 16. As of the latest developments, Kamara is listed on the Saints' injury list. Thereis no official word on whether he’ll return for the rest of the season. Fantasy managers should monitor updates closely and have contingency plans in place.

Now, let’s dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings for Week 17 of the 2024 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 17 Running Back Rankings

25. Javonte Williams, DEN (@ CIN)

24. Kendre Miller, NO (vs. LV)

23. Ameer Abdullah, LV (@ NO)

22. Tank Bigsby, JAC (vs. TEN)

21. Alexander Mattison, LV (@ NO)

20. Travis Etienne Jr, JAC (vs. TEN)

19. Rico Dowdle, DAL (vs. PHI)

18. Jerome Ford, CLE (vs. MIA)

17. Tony Pollard, TEN (@ JAC)

16. Tyjae Spears, TEN (@ JAC)

15. Tyrone Tracy Jr, NYG (vs. IND)

14. Brian Robinson Jr, WAS (vs. ATL)

13. Aaron Jones, MIN (vs. GB)

12. Isaac Guerendo, SF (vs. DET)

11. Rachaad White, TB (vs. CAR)

10. James Cook, BUF (vs. NYJ)

9. Breece Hall, NYJ (@ BUF)

8. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (@ TB)

7. Josh Jacobs, GB (@ MIN)

6. Bucky Irving, TB (vs. CAR)

5. De'Von Achane, MIA (@ CLE)

4. Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ NYG)

3. Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ WAS)

2. Saquon Barkley, PHI (vs. DAL)

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ SF)

Looking Ahead

Week 17 marks the culmination of a season filled with thrilling highs and frustrating lows for fantasy managers. At this critical juncture, it’s all about making smart, informed decisions to capitalize on every opportunity. Whether you’re riding the consistent dominance of stars like Barkley and Robinson, betting on sleepers like Etienne or Miller, or carefully navigating injury concerns, your strategy will determine your championship fate. Trust the analysis, stay flexible, and most importantly, enjoy the ride as you chase fantasy football glory in the final week of the season.