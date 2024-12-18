The Detroit Lions' injury-filled season continued in Week 15 when David Montgomery went down with a season-ending MCL tear. The injury could possibly end Montgomery's season, but there's still a chance that he could return as he seeks a third opinion.

For now, Jahmyr Gibbs will take over the workload for Montgomery, and he was asked if his mindset would change without his backfield partner.

“I mean basically the same, nothing different. I’ve been doing this my whole life so I don’t look at it any different,” Gibbs said via Lions reporter Eric Woodyard.

Montgomery and Gibbs have been the best one-two punch in the league at running back this season, but Gibbs has shown that he can take over the workload.

Jahmyr Gibbs to take over Lions' backfield

Even though he shared the backfield with David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs has put up RB1 numbers this season for the Lions. He currently has 1,047 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, and there's a chance those numbers could look way better at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if the Lions decide to move Gibbs into a workload role or if they will use the backup running backs.

With Montgomery getting a third opinion on his knee, there is a chance that he could play in the postseason so the Lions are hoping that he could return.

The Lions are suffering from multiple injuries this season besides Montgomery, as their offense and defense have taken some hits. After their game against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Dan Campbell had a rant about the injuries that they've suffered.

“What happens is you get used to eating filet — and I’m talking all of us — and everything’s good,” Campbell said. “Life’s good, but you forgot what it’s like when you had nothing and you ate your f—— molded bread.

“And I don’t give a crap whether we gotta win by one point for the rest of the year, that’s what we’re going to do. And I’m going to be happy about it. We come out of the game with 50 yards of total offense and we win by one? You’re going to see smiles on my face. I promise you.

“If it’s the other way, defensively we give up 700 yards and we win by one point, you’re going to see a f—— smile from my ear to ear, alright? I can promise you. So we’re going to find a way, and we’re going to get it done.”

The Lions still have the talent to right the ship, but they'll have to do it with the next-man-up mentality.