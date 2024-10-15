Running backs continue to confuse fantasy football managers as the season reaches the one-third mark. The position has featured surprise performances and duds all season long. In Week 6, Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby were brutal in the Jaguars' London game. Our Week 6 rankings projected them to be below RB1 levels, so check out our Week 7 rankings to avoid making the same mistake.

Bye weeks continue this week with the absence of the Bears and Cowboys from the schedule. D'Andre Swift finally earned his massive off-season contract with a touchdown and 91 rushing yards in their win. Rico Dowdle predictably took a step back after his big game against the Steelers. If you have those players on your fantasy football team, you'll need a replacement.

Before you lock in your lineup, check out our Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

Top fantasy football running backs for Week 7

The Baltimore Ravens have finally gotten Lamar Jackson a running back and it has worked perfectly. Derrick Henry leads the league in rushing yards, rushing attempts, rushing touchdowns, and 20+ yard runs. He remains in the top spot in our running back rankings because of his great game against the Commanders. Henry will look to build on the 132-yard game in a Monday night matchup with the Buccaneers.

There's been a swap on the podium this week, as Bijan Robinson reclaims the number two spot from Saquon Barkley. The Falcons' back scored twice against the Panthers last week to earn the spot. Barkley, on the other hand, has not scored since Week 3. The Seahawks' defense allowed a massive game to Tyrone Tracy Jr. two weeks ago and could do the same against Robinson.

Joe Mixon is back from injury and looked like the difference-making back he usually is in the Texans' win over the Patriots. Fantasy football managers who were rewarded for their patience with Mixon should keep rolling with him this week. Houston plays the Packers, who had a great defensive performance against the Cardinals.

Sleeper running backs for Week 7

Najee Harris should be starting in your fantasy football league for the Steelers' Week 7 matchup with the Jets. The running back finally scored a touchdown against the Raiders last week. With the Steelers potentially switching quarterbacks, expect more touches for Harris. The Jets allowed over 100 yards to Ray Davis on Monday, so Harris could be in for a big night on Sunday.

Speaking of the Raiders, Alexander Mattison should be in consideration for your fantasy football lineup. He also scored a touchdown in that game, accounting for most of Vegas' offense. As long as Aidan O'Connell is the quarterback, expect the team to pound the rock. The Rams' defense has not been great against the run this year so Mattison could put up big numbers.

Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr are both sleeper options at fantasy football running back this week. The Commanders play the Panthers this week and their defense has been brutal this season. Robinson was a last-second injury scratch from their Week 6 game. Assuming he plays, both guys are good options for your lineup this week.

Bust running backs for Week 7

Jerome Ford falls off the list this week due to a potential injury. The Browns' offense felt like they had nowhere to decline but if Ford does not play, things could get ugly. Even with a poor Bengals defense coming to Cleveland, no Browns running back is worth playing in this game. With no Amari Cooper, the defense will be sitting on the run all game and make it tough sledding for the backs.

Kareem Hunt got a ton of carries against the Saints last week and even with a bye, he could be exhausted for Week 7. The veteran has a tough assignment against the 49ers, who have dominated running backs all season. While the Chiefs are 5-0, their offense has not been spectacular so far. If it was ever going to catch up to them, a matchup against a rested Niners team would be the spot.

The Patriots' offense finally looked alive with Drake Maye at quarterback in their Week 6 loss to the Texans. While he did turn the ball over multiple times, he made the offensive line issues relatively unimportant in the game. That did not translate to Rhomandre Stevenson, who salvaged his fantasy performance with a touchdown. He does not crack our rankings despite going against a brutal Jaguars defense.

*These rankings are for PPR leagues (standard rankings in parentheses)*

Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

24. (24) Alexander Mattison, LV (@ LAR)

23. (23) Tank Bigsby, JAX (v NE (London))

22. (21) Bucky Irving, TB (v BAL)

21. (22) Najee Harris, PIT (v NYJ)

20. (20) JK Dobbins, LAC (@ ARI)

19. (19) Brian Robinson Jr, WSH (v CAR)

18. (17) James Conner, ARI (v LAC)

17. (18) Chase Brown, CIN (@ CLE)

16. (16) Tony Pollard, TEN (@ BUF)

15. (12) David Montgomery, DET (@ MIN)

14. (14) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (@ WSH)

13. (15) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ MIN)

12. (13) Aaron Jones, MIN (v DET)

11. (11) Kenneth Walker, SEA (@ ATL)

10. (10) Josh Jacobs, GB (v HOU)

9. (9) Joe Mixon, HOU (@ GB)

8. (4) Kyren Williams, LAR (v LV)

7. (9) Breece Hall, NYJ (@ PIT)

6. (7) James Cook, BUF, (v TEN)

5. (5) Jordan Mason, SF, (v KC)

4. (6) Alvin Kamara, NO (v DEN)

3. (2) Saquon Barkley, PHI (@ NYG)

2. (3) Bijan Robinson, ATL (v SEA)

1. (1) Derrick Henry, BAL (@ TB)