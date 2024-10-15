The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of a quarterback change, as Russell Wilson is in line to start in Week 7 against the New York Jets, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Steelers plan to give Russell Wilson first-team reps in practice this week, putting him in line to make his season debut and start Sunday night against the Jets. Pittsburgh is 4-2 with Justin Fields. But Wilson’s calf is fully healed and now he gets his shot,” Pelissero tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Wilson was a full participant in practice last week, but head coach Mike Tomlin decided to go with Justin Fields. Now, it looks like Wilson will be the starter moving forward.

Mike Tomlin hasn't made a decision on Steelers' starting QB

Though reports have come out that Russell Wilson is in line to start in Week 7, Mike Tomlin says that they'll discuss who starts later in the week.

“Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Russell Wilson is in ‘consideration' this week,” Albert Breer tweeted on X, formerly Twitter. “Doesn't say he'll start. Tomlin added that Wilson ‘proved his health last week', and that they'd discuss who starts tomorrow.”

At the start of the season, Wilson was named the starting quarterback, but he suffered a calf injury that kept him sidelined. That led Justin Fields to start, and through six games, he's been doing a solid job as the starter. The thought was that Fields would keep the starting job for the season unless an injury occurred or his play declined, but neither of those has happened.

It will be interesting to see if Tomlin officially makes Wilson the starting quarterback, or was this just a smoke screen for the New York Jets, who just made an addition to their team by acquiring Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.