Injuries and bye weeks continue to dominate the discussion around fantasy football running backs. Our Week 6 rankings represent the ever-changing landscape at the position. Our Week 5 rankings held up solidly, so make sure you check out this week's list before making a move.

This week's byes take Kyren Williams and Aaron Jones out of fantasy football consideration. Williams has been excellent this year as the lone healthy option on the Rams' offense. Jones left Sunday's game early with an injury, so the bye comes at a perfect time for him and his fantasy managers. Keep both around for the stretch run as they are league-winning backs.

While the season is very long, your playoff chances could be dwindling. Picking the right running back in Week 6 could turn your season around. Before making that move, check out our Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

Top fantasy football running backs for Week 6

Derrick Henry retains the top spot thanks to his big run in overtime on Sunday. He was bottled up for the most part, as the Ravens needed to mount a ten-point comeback to beat the Bengals. While he didn't reach the end zone on that play, he did punch one in earlier and picked up 16 PPR points. Henry is back as our number-one fantasy football option.

Saquon Barkley is back from his bye week and takes the second spot. He was in the top spot before his bye but two great performances from Henry earned him the spot. While the Eagles usually have a great run game, their offensive line has struggled to gel this season. He has an opportunity to put up a great fantasy football performance against a struggling Browns defense.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson remains in our third spot this week. He was one of the few Atlanta players who did not explode on Thursday night, putting up only 10.7 PPR points. Expect the offense to keep the momentum rolling against a Panthers defense that allowed D'Andre Swift to rise on our list. Robinson has not been what many expected him to be in fantasy this year but that can change this week.

Sleeper running backs for Week 6

Tank Bigsby may be slowly taking the starting running back job away from Travis Etienne in Jacksonville. He scored two touchdowns in their first win of the season on Sunday. Injuries are also a concern around Etienne, which points to even more usage for Bigsby. While they play a solid Bears defense this week, their matchup with the Patriots in Week 7 is a favorable one.

The Cowboys finally relied on their run game in their Week 6 win over the Steelers. Rico Dowdle scored a touchdown but almost fumbled the game away in the fourth quarter. It may finally be time for Dowdle to pop, especially against a Seahawks defense that was gashed by Tyrone Tracy and Kenneth Walker.

Chuba Hubbard continues to rise in our rankings as the Panthers' offense continues to improve. While the Falcons won on Thursday night, their defense was crushed by the Buccaneers. The Panthers should be able to take some notes, as head coach Dave Canales was the offensive coordinator in Tampa last season. Expect another big game out of Hubbard that could win your fantasy football matchup.

Bust running backs for Week 6

As the Patriots offense continues to struggle, Rhomandre Stevenson continues to fall. He is now off the list after their 15-10 loss to the Dolphins. Even with Drake Maye starting at quarterback this week, Stevenson's fumbling problems will likely not change. They are too real to earn him a spot in our top 24.

Elsewhere in the AFC East, Braelon Allen and Breece Hall both fell in the rankings this week. Allen is not being utilized in the red zone or the passing game which makes him a poor fantasy football option. Hall has not broken one of his patented long runs all season and has struggled to get open in the passing game. The Bills were gashed by Derrick Henry two weeks ago, so they could rebound this week.

Austin Ekeler is not the back he used to be and now, he is not getting red zone touches for the Commanders. Brian Robinson Jr scored two touchdowns on only seven carries, swiping points from Ekeler fantasy managers. Don't be afraid to bench Ekeler for someone else because he is not scoring touchdowns. It will be even harder against a solid Ravens defense.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

24. (24) Najee Harris, PIT (@ LV)

23. (23) Bucky Irving, TB (@ NO)

22. (22) Tank Bigsby, JAX (v CHI (London))

21. (21) JK Dobbins, LAC (@ DEN)

20. (15) David Montgomery, DET (@ DAL)

19. (17) Jerome Ford, CLE (@ PHI)

18. (19) Rico Dowdle, DAL (v DET)

17. (20) D'Andre Swift, CHI (v JAX (London))

16. (14) Brian Robinson Jr, WSH (@ BAL)

15. (18) James Conner, ARI (@GB)

14. (16) Travis Etienne, JAX (v CHI (London))

13. (13) Zach Moss, CIN (@ NYG)

12. (12) Tony Pollard, TEN (v IND)

11. (11) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (v ATL)

10. (9) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ DAL)

9. (8) Kenneth Walker, SEA (v SF)

8. (10) Josh Jacobs, GB (v ARI)

7. (4) Breece Hall, NYJ (v BUF)

6. (7) James Cook, BUF, (@ NYJ)

5. (5) Jordan Mason, SF, (@ SEA)

4. (6) Alvin Kamara, NO (v TB)

3. (2) Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ CAR)

2. (3) Saquon Barkley, PHI (v CLE)

1. (1) Derrick Henry, BAL (v WSH)