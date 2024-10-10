Tight ends have been difficult to project in fantasy football this season. With Travis Kelce's struggles and Mark Andrews not being on the field, the position is lacking a bona fide star. Now with injuries and bye weeks impacting the position, you need some help building out your lineup. With Week 5 behind us, check out our Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.

Kelce is off the list this week as the Chiefs hit the bye at 5-0. The past two weeks have been solid for the future Hall of Famer's fantasy football managers. When they come back from bye, be sure to keep Kelce in your lineup. With so few options for Patrick Mahomes, Kelce will continue to command targets. The Rams, Dolphins, and Vikings are also on bye.

The tight end position can win your fantasy football matchup every week. With only so many players commanding targets, it is important to have one who is a threat to score each week. With that said, let's look at our Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.

Top fantasy football tight ends for Week 6

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride remains in our top spot for fantasy football options. He came back from his one-game injury with a solid performance against the 49ers. They head to Green Bay to face the Packers in a game where McBride could pop. Fantasy managers should expect McBride to continue his solid season in Week 6.

Rookie Brock Bowers jumps up to the two spot on our rankings after a great week. The Raiders are without Davante Adams again this week and Bowers is the best target for new quarterback Aidan O'Connell. While it is tough to bet on production from a brutal Raiders offense, Bowers is the best fantasy football option on the team.

Tucker Kraft is a big riser on the list this week, jumping into the top ten. The Packers centered the offense around him with Romeo Doubs suspended for the game. The Cardinals defense bottled up George Kittle for the most part on Sunday but Kraft is a different type of tight end. Expect Kraft to build on that performance.

Sleeper tight ends for Week 6

Isaiah Likely returns to the list after he caught a touchdown in Week 5. Both Ravens' tight ends got involved in the offense in Week 5 but Andrews is too risky to play right now. Likely got open on the Lamar Jackson scramble play and caught a huge touchdown. While he has not been great since Week 1, that could change this week. The Commanders' defense is also not great and provides a solid matchup.

Caleb Williams had the best game of his young career in Week 5, dismantling the Panthers. Now, they head to London to face the Jaguars and Cole Kmet could explode in this game. With the offense finally clicking, Kmet has benefitted. He has had only one great game this season and this game would be a spot for another big game.

The Texans got brutal injury news on Nico Collins this week, as he is now on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Dalton Schultz has a big opportunity to gain some more targets against the Patriots. If you have had Schultz chewing up a spot on your bench this season, this is a spot to put him in.

Bust tight ends for Week 6

The Browns offense has been putrid this year and David Njoku is suffering because of it. The tight end returned from injury and caught just one ball in their loss to the Commanders. Now, they play a solid Eagles defense that has the opportunity to scramble Deshaun Watson. If you are still holding out hope for Njoku, don't play him this week in fantasy football.

Foster Moreau has been a great story this season, coming back from a cancer diagnosis to play for the Saints. He scored a touchdown against the Chiefs on Monday night but without Derek Carr, it could be tough for him. Don't expect his targets to improve with Spencer Rattler at quarterback.

The Buccaneers' offense exploded on Thursday night but Cade Otton was not a part of that. Don't expect the tight end to increase his fantasy football output with so many targets on the offense. As Chris Godwin and Mike Evans snag the red zone targets, Otton's production won't improve.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

15. (15) Hunter Henry, NE (v HOU)

14. (13) Dalton Schultz, HOU (@ NE)

13. (14) Isaiah Likely, BAL (v WSH)

12. (12) Sam LaPorta, DET (@ DAL)

11. (11) Pat Friermuth, PIT (@ LV)

10. (8) Cole Kmet, CHI (v JAX (London))

9. (10) Zach Ertz, WSH (@ BAL)

8. (9) Tucker Kraft, GB (v ATL)

7. (7) Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ CAR)

6. (6) Dallas Goedert, PHI (v CLE)

5. (4) Dalton Kincaid, BUF (v NYJ)

4. (5) George Kittle, SF (@ SEA)

3. (2) Jake Ferguson, DAL (v DET)

2. (3) Brock Bowers, LV (v PIT)

1. (1) Trey McBride, ARI (@ GB)