The Las Vegas Raiders lost their starting quarterback, Aidan O'Connell, in their Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, due to a thumb injury, and he'll be out longer according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell is heading to Injured Reserve with a fractured thumb, sources tell me and Mike Garafolo following tests,” Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly Twitter. “O’Connell, who had resumed starting before his injury, is out 4-6 weeks. He has a chance to return the season.”

The next quarterback in line will be Gardner Minshew, who was the starter at the beginning of the season but lost it to O'Connell.