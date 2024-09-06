No position in fantasy football is as challenging to predict as kickers. Ability and accuracy are nowhere near as important as opportunity. Often, the best kickers sit on the bench the entire game as their offense either stagnates or scores touchdowns, while mediocre kickers have ample attempts as their team drives down the field but cannot punch the ball into the end zone.

Only one kicker has set themselves apart last year: Dallas Cowboys rookie Brandon Aubrey. The 28-year-old former professional soccer player was perfect on field goals through Week 17 and led the NFL in points scored. Besides Aubrey, which kickers can be trusted in fantasy football in Week 1?

Find out in Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Kickers.

Kickers to Start in Week 1

Browns' Dustin Hopkins vs. Cowboys

The major knock against Dustin Hopkins is that he finished 26th in extra point attempts last season, as the Cleveland Browns offense often stalled in the the opposition half. But what is bad for the Browns is great for a fantasy kicker who finished seventh in field goals made while nailing better than 90% of his attempts.

The Dallas Cowboys own one of the best defenses in the NFL, which means Hopkins will be called upon to make crucial three-pointers for Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Colts

A Week 1 matchup in a dome against a defense that was 28th in the NFL in points allowed a year ago? Sign us up. It is also worth noting that Fairbairn was second in the league in field goal accuracy and third in fantasy points per game, making this the most attractive matchup of the opening slate.

Chargers' Cameron Dicker vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers underwent an offensive overhaul in the offseason. Star playmakers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler all left in free agency. The team still has franchise quarterback Justin Herbert and a revitalized running game with Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. On paper, this looks like an offense that can still move the ball; the concern is whether the Chargers can turn those yards into touchdowns.

Fortunately, LA has an ace kicker in Cameron Dicker. Dicker is coming off a season where he hit 31-33 field goals and was perfect from inside 50 yards, earning himself a four-year, $22 million contract extension. The third-year player is a sleeper to finish as a top-five fantasy option as the main beneficiary of the Chargers' offensive departures.

Kickers to Sit in Week 1

49ers' Jake Moody vs. Jets

The Michigan product did not have the best rookie season; his 84.0 field goal percentage was 2oth in the league. But more worryingly for fantasy managers, he finished 27th in field goal attempts. The Niners offense led in the NFL in touchdown percentage, finding the end zone 68% of the time when they got the ball inside their opponent's 20-yard line.

Even a league-leading 61 extra-point attempts will not help Moody become a fantasy asset in Week 1 against the New York Jets.

Dolphins' Jason Sanders vs. Jaguars

Last year, Jason Sanders was the 11th-highest scorer at the kicker position. His strong finish was a product of the Miami Dolphins' ability to find the end zone rather than the prowess of his right leg. The Miami kicker was 26th in field goal attempts, and only a few offensive explosions (three games with six-plus PATs) enhanced Sanders' floundering fantasy numbers.

Even against a weak defense like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jason Sanders is far too volatile to be trusted.

Colts' Matt Gay vs. Texans

The only active kicker dealing with an injury designation, a sports hernia could prevent Matt Gay from suiting up in Week 1 — a major blow for the eighth-ranked fantasy football kicker from a year ago.