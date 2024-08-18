In the 100-plus year history of professional football, there have been only 24 field goal tries of 66 yards or longer, and just one man, Baltimore Ravens' big-legged kicker Justin Tucker, successfully connected on his attempt. But Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey looks like he may be the guy who makes attempts from this distance a regular thing.

Brandon Aubrey is a former professional soccer player and USFL standout who never played a snap of collegiate football. Despite his unconventional introduction into the sport, Aubrey was named a 1st Team All-Pro last year in his first season with the Cowboys after connecting on 36-of-38 on field goals, including a perfect 10-for-10 from 50 yards out.

The long-range ability of the Cowboys' 29-year-old kicker is no secret. Back in December, Aubrey speculated he could hit from 70 yards out, and while he may not have gotten his shot at a 70-plus-yarder yet, Aubrey did get a chance to walk out on the field to attempt a 66-yard field goal on the final play of the half in Saturday's preseason game versus the Raiders.

After the game, Aubrey spoke about the kick that would've tied Justin Tucker's record-setting 66-yard game winner if preseason stats counted toward NFL records.

“Just kind of feels like nothing's quite there,” Aubrey said after the game, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. “Got a little bounce off of your foot, that it sticks onto your foot for like a fraction of a second and then it goes. It kind of shoots off, jumps off your foot. And you know right off the bat it was a good, clean hit.”

Last week, when Aubrey attempted a 65-yarder against the Rams, it apparently wasn't a good, clean hit. The ball pushed wide and was a little short. Only a week later, Aubrey got his shot at redemption in Vegas and he made the most of it.

“Coming out here, there's no wind, perfect conditions, nice grass field with a little bit of elevation, being in Vegas. It's a good place to play.”

How far would Cowboys let Brandon Aubrey kick from?

“It's a great weapon to have when you just got to get to the 50,” Cowboys head coach McCarthy said after Saturday's 27-12 win over the Raiders. But getting to the 50 only requires that Aubrey hit a 67-yard field goal to put points on the board. But is 67 the longest that the Cowboys would let Brandon Aubrey try from?

After the game, Aubrey once again suggested that a 70 yard field goal was possible, but last week, McCarthy considered letting Aubrey took a swing at a 72-yarder. Coincidentally, Aubrey's kick on Saturday night would've been good from 72 yards, according to Next Gen Stats.