The long wait is over! Fantasy football is back, and in just a few short weeks, the 2024 NFL season will begin. Hope and optimism are in the air as every fantasy football manager believes this could be their year.

Kickers are the most volatile position in fantasy football. Good kickers often suffer from playing in good offenses, which increases extra-point attempts while limiting field goal chances. A dependable kicker can be an underrated weapon for any fantasy manager. For those savvy managers, these are the top 10 fantasy football kickers in 2024.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Kickers 2024

1) Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys)

Brandon Aubrey's path to the NFL was unconventional, even for a kicker. The 28-year-old rookie took the NFL by storm, a feat occasionally reserved for Australian specialists. But Aubrey was an American who played two years of professional soccer before giving kicking a shot.

His debut season was one of the best all-time for a kicker. Aubrey was perfect through Week 17 and went 10/10 from 50 yards and beyond. His 180 fantasy points were also 25 more than any other kicker. Matching those numbers will be difficult in his sophomore campaign, but Brandon Aubrey remains the top fantasy kicker until proven otherwise.

2) Justin Tucker (Ravens)

In any other season, Justin Tucker would be the unanimous number-one kicker in the league. But thanks to Brandon Aubrey, Tucker had to settle for being the NFL's second-best kicker in 2023. Still one of the elites in the game, consider Aubrey and Tucker to be 1A and 1B when naming a top kicker in 2024.

3) Harrison Butker (Chiefs)

After a down year in 2022 (75.0 FG%, his only year below 88%), Harrison Butker rebounded in 2023 with his usual expertise. His 94.3% accuracy was the best of his career as the Chiefs kicker moved to second all-time in field goal percentage. He also finished as the fifth-ranked kicker for fantasy purposes.

4) Ka'imi Fairbairn (Texans)

Ka'imi Fairbairn missed five games through injury last year, but when he was healthy, the Hawaiian kicker was among the best legs in the league. His 9.4 fantasy points per game were third among kickers, and he finished second in the league in field goal percentage, slotting 96.4% of his kicks.

5) Greg Zuerlein (Jets)

After playing in domed stadiums for the first 10 years of his career, Greg Zuerlein has adjusted well to the windy confines of MetLife. Zuerlein's 92.1 field goal percentage in 2023 was the second-best of his career as the Jets kicker slotted 19/20 attempts at his home field.

If Aaron Rodgers can revive this New York offense, Greg Zuerlein will be in for a big year.

6) Dustin Hopkins (Browns)

One of 11 kickers to hit at least 90% of their attempts in 2023, Dustin Hopkins finished second among kickers with 9.7 fantasy points per game. Fantasy managers loved his consistency, as he made a field goal in 14 of 15 games and hit multiple three-pointers on 12 occasions. Hopkins has averaged around two made field goals per game over the last three seasons, putting him in a position for another strong year.

7) Evan McPherson (Bengals)

Money Mac has been one of the most consistent kickers since joining the NFL in 2021. He only has one career miss on 34 attempts of less than 40 yards and was perfect from inside 50 in 2023. The return of quarterback Joe Burrow should return Evan McPherson to top-10 status this season.

8) Jake Elliott (Eagles)

While the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles offense returned to Earth last season, veteran kicker Jake Elliott was a beneficiary. Elliott attempted nine more field goals than in 2022, and his 135 points and 93.8 FG% were career highs. Expect the Philly offense to rebound in 2024, leading to more extra points but fewer field goal opportunities for Jake Elliott.

9) Matt Gay (Colts)

Accuracy is not always the strongest indicator of a kicker's success in fantasy football, and Matt Gay is a case in point. Gay finished 27th in field goal percentage among NFL kickers in 2023, but thanks to a league-high 13 attempts of 50 yards or more (most in the NFL), the Indianapolis Colts kicker finished seventh in fantasy points.

Historically, Gay is a very accurate kicker. He made at least 93% of his attempts in 2022 and 2021, which portends a strong fantasy performance in 2024.

10) Cameron Dicker (Chargers)

Justin Tucker is the all-time NFL leader in field goal percentage at 90.2%. But even he cannot compare to Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers. Dicker spent time with three teams as a rookie in 2022 before settling in with LA — immediately establishing himself as one of the most accurate boots in the NFL.

The 24-year-old has a career mark of 52/55 (94.5%), including a perfect record from inside 50 yards. An inconsistent Los Angeles offense could limit Dicker's ceiling, but his accuracy cannot be overlooked after a top-10 fantasy finish a season ago.