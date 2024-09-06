The opening week of the NFL season is finally upon us, which means it is a chance to dive into our first fantasy football matchups of the year. With so many personnel changes, Week 1 is usually a time to trust a player's talent and offensive situation rather than the matchup they are facing.

At the tight end position, this means trusting proven players like Evan Engram and eschewing flashier picks like Kyle Pitts. Which tight ends are worth starting this week, and who should stay on the bench? Find out in Week 1 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends.

TEs to Start in Week 1

Seahawks' Noah Fant vs. Broncos

After posting the worst numbers of his career in a contract year, Noah Fant surprisingly earned a two-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks while the franchise let go of his competition, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. The duo of Dissly and Parkinson ate into Fant's snap count, as the former Denver Broncos played a career-low 55% of offensive snaps in 2023.

Fant is now the clear TE1 in Seattle, and he is a high-upside play in Week 1 against a Denver Broncos defense that allowed the most fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2023. The Denver D looks even weaker in 2024, making Noah Fant an attractive fantasy play in Week 1 for managers searching for a sleeper pick.

Jaguars' Evan Engram vs. Dolphins

Experts often disparage Evan Engram as a fantasy football weapon due to his perceived lack of upside. It's true that Engram only has 24 touchdown catches over his seven-year career—far fewer than other elite tight ends. But as a pass-catcher, the Jaguars tight end is as consistent as they come.

Engram had 145 targets last season, a mark that led the Jaguars, and was also the best among NFL tight ends by 16 targets. The franchise also got rid of Calvin Ridley — the only other pass-catcher on the squad with at least 100 targets in 2023. Evan Engram might not repeat his TE2 finish from 2023, but he is still a top-five fantasy option for 2024 and has a high ceiling against a Miami Dolphins defense that lost more than half of its starting lineup.

Bills' Dalton Kincaid vs. Cardinals

If any player is ready to jump to elite TE1 status this season, it is Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills. With Stefon Diggs now with the Houston Texans, Kincaid could be the new top target for Josh Allen. Diggs easily led the team with 160 targets but received far less of the ball in the second half of the season, averaging 4.8 catches for 48.3 yards from Week 9 onward.

The Bills' number-two pass-catcher on the year (in terms of targets and catches) was Dalton Kincaid, who finished with 73 catches for 673 yards. From Week 9 on, Kincaid averaged 4.8 catches per game for 46.1 yards — nearly identical to Diggs' stat line. The Bills also lost wide receiver Gabe Davis, leaving the door wide open for Dalton Kincaid to produce a huge year in fantasy football.

TEs to Sit in Week 1

Cowboys' Jake Ferguson vs. Browns

After a quiet rookie season, Dallas Cowboys tight end had a breakout sophomore campaign last year. His 71 catches for 761 yards were each ninth among tight ends in 2023, and Ferguson finished as Dak Prescott's second-leading receiver. With little competition for targets outside Ceedee Lamb, the Dallas tight end is in for another strong year in 2024.

But that does not mean he is a safe play in Week 1. The Cleveland Browns had the best passing defense in the league last year and allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Look elsewhere for fantasy production in Week 1.

Falcons' Kyle Pitts vs. Steelers

Every year, the narrative is the same: Kyle Pitts will break out and become the best tight end in the league. Pitts recorded 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie, but his combined yardage total over the last two seasons has not even reached that mark. Will the Atlanta Falcons tight end have a bounce-back season in 2024? The possibility is there, but patience is required.

Pitt's Week 1 averages for his career are 2.7 catches for 31.3 yards and no TDs. All six of his career touchdowns have come in Week 5 or later. Keep Kyle Pitts on the bench until he proves he can be a consistent target for Kirk Cousins.

Raiders' Brock Bowers vs. Chargers

One of the most acclaimed tight end prospects in recent years, Georgia product Brock Bowers could be in for a big rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Bowers is a freakish athlete who joins a team in LA lacking offensive playmakers outside of Davante Adams. The upside is huge, but can Bowers jump to the pro game without hiccups?

The 6-4 pass-catcher dominated at the college level thanks to his athleticism; that will not be the case in the NFL. He will need to improve as a route-runner, and his run-blocking leaves much to be desired. These shortcomings could lead to a learning curve for the rookie tight end. Brock Bowers is a good fantasy investment, but do not expect him to pay dividends immediately.