It is time to draft your 2024 fantasy football rosters, and this year looks to be the best one yet. With tons of talent available at every position, this season can't get here soon enough. But how should your tackle your draft preparation this offseason? We have you covered.

Take a look at the following two-round fantasy football mock draft that lays out the case for where each of the top 24 players should be selected and why. Whether it is because of their 2023 role or heightened expectations in 2024, our mock draft will help guide you as you chase another championship.

All data regarding the 2023 fantasy finish of players was pulled from Sleeper, all rankings factor in a point-per-reception (PPR) league format, and the following fantasy football 1QB mock draft follows a 12-team format.

Round 1

Pick 1.01 – Christian McCaffrey, RB

It should be no surprise to see Christian McCaffrey kicking off our two-round fantasy football mock draft, as he has been in this spot for what feels like the past 10 seasons. Seemingly failing to lose a step, McCaffrey is coming off an overall RB1 season and looking to repeat.

A calf injury suffered in training camp might give you pause, and with lower body injuries not being new for McCaffrey, this could be seen as troubling. Instead, by keeping McCaffrey out of the preseason, he will be able to work back to full strength before Week 1.

McCaffrey has the highest ceiling in the entire running back position, having easily cleared the overall RB2 last season. The San Francisco 49ers love to rely on CMC to the tune of 300+ touches each of the past two seasons, so expect more of the same with your first overall selection.

1.02 – CeeDee Lamb, WR

This NFL offseason has seen a trend of wide receiver holdouts, with Brandon Aiyuk, Ja’Marr Chase, and CeeDee Lamb all looking for new contracts. Working in Lamb’s favor is how defunct the Dallas Cowboys offense would be without him, so all signs point to the former Sooner receiver earning a new contract before the season begins.

It is no secret that Lamb is the lifeline of the Cowboys offense, having eclipsed 105 receptions, 1,300 yards, and nine touchdowns each of the past two seasons. With no real talent outside of Lamb in the WR room, he is in line for another overall WR1 volume season, which could see him earn a career-best 200 targets.

1.03 – Tyreek Hill, WR

Heading into his ninth season, Tyreek Hill has only finished outside the top-eight receivers twice in his career, which includes four top-two finishes. Hill’s 2023 season was his best yet, having recorded a career-best 1,799 receiving yards.

The Miami Dolphins offense revolves around Hill, and the 2024 NFL season will be no different. With Tua Tagovailoa having led the league in passing yards (4,624) last year and Jaylen Waddle also being a 1,000 yard receiver, this Dolphins offense is hard to stop.

While age (and injuries) are becoming bigger factors for Hill, he is showing no signs of slowing down. You can comfortably draft him as high as the first overall selection this fantasy football season.

1.04 – Ja’Marr Chase, WR

Dealing with a contract issue of his own, Chase comes in as the WR3 and fourth overall selection in our two-round mock draft. With a (hopefully) healthy Joe Burrow throwing him the ball this season, the sky’s the limit for the former LSU Tiger.

Having recorded a top-12 overall finish in all three seasons, Chase should be able to get out to a fast start this campaign. Facing the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, and New York Giants in four of their six matchups, the early-season schedule for the Bengals should allow for Chase and the passing attack to find some success right out the gate.

1.05 – Breece Hall, RB

Over the past few seasons, the idea of drafting a running back (outside of McCaffrey) in the first round has gone by the wayside in favor of receivers. And while the WR position is full of value this cycle, being able to draft a player like Breece Hall in the first round is hard to pass up.

Hall was the core catalyst in the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets offense last season, having earned over 315 total touches on his way to 1,585 total yards and nine TDs. A key reason why Hall is in play this early is his involvement in the passing game, which raises his ceiling over backs that are more run-focused.

Hall is one of a handful of runners that will factor into the overall RB1 discussion in 2024. Grabbing him as early as the fifth pick in the first round is a smart selection.

1.06 – A.J. Brown, WR

When offenses enter the first season under a new offensive coordinator, there typically are concerns. But for the Philadelphia Eagles, the addition of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator might just be the key to unlocking the passing attack.

For A.J. Brown, all signs are pointing up for his role in the Eagles offense, one that has been great for fantasy football so far. Having finished as the WR5 and WR6 in Philly the past two seasons, Brown is in line for another top-10 finish.

As one of the safer bets in fantasy football this season, drafting Brown to round out the first half of this two-round mock draft should put you in a great position heading into the second round.

1.07 – Bijan Robinson, RB

Similar to that of Hall, Bijan Robinson finds himself in the first round conversation due to his ceiling and his role as a dual-threat option. Being a part of a revamped offense definitely helps his case too, even though Robinson has shown he can thrive on a bad offense.

With Kirk Cousins at quarterback, this team should experience its first taste of offensive success in years. The 22-year-old recorded 272 touches last season (214 carries, 58 receptions) and found the end zone eight times, numbers that Robinson should be able to improve upon in 2024.

If Robinson finishes as a top-three running back, which is what you are drafting him to be, you shouldn’t be surprised. The expansive role that he has in the new-look Atlanta Falcons offense will only grow as the season progresses, something that will help keep his 2024 ceiling incredibly high.

1.08 – Justin Jefferson, WR

There are two schools of thought when considering the fantasy football draft stock of Justin Jefferson this year. One is that he is a proven superstar, one of the (if not THE) best receiver in the NFL, and he showed last year that he is mostly QB proof.

The other side of that argument is that Jefferson is the lone offensive piece and opposing defenses will double him every chance they get, limiting his impact. Both sides likely will have some truth to them over the course of the 2024 NFL season, but his talent alone justifies the first side of the conversation – easily.

Drafting Jefferson at this point in the first round could turn out to be a steal, and that is exactly what you are looking for in the back-half of the first round. Expecting an overall WR1 season is certainly still in the equation for Jefferson, but his volatility makes the odds of that happening a bit less than any previous season.

1.09 – Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR

The second-to-last receiver going in the first round is Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is coming off a career year, which led to a long-term contract extension. After finishing as the overall WR3 last season, St. Brown faces even less competition for Jared Goff’s targets, making him a sure-fire first round option.

Over 1,500 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns pushed St. Brown into fantasy glory last season, and with him leading the way once again, St. Brown is poised for another solid season.

St. Brown may feel a bit late on this list based on the glowing review he is receiving, but that speaks more to the depth of the receiver position than anything. With the Detroit Lions playing over half of their contests indoors, the chances for St. Brown to set more career highs this season are looking pretty healthy.

1.10 – Jonathan Taylor, RB

A return to glory is hopefully in store for Jonathan Taylor, as he finds himself in the 10th spot of our mock draft. After two consecutive seasons finishing as the RB33, Taylor will team up with Anthony Richardson and bring some relevance back to the Indianapolis Colts offense.

Down the stretch last season is where Taylor looked like his vintage self, rattling off three consecutive games of 18+ touches. With only Trey Sermon and Evan Hull behind him in the backfield pecking order, Taylor is once again locked into a top-RB workload. His health is the only thing standing in his way of a top-10 season.

1.11 – Garrett Wilson, WR

The final wide receiver of the first round is the Jets’ Garrett Wilson, who is looking to actually get on the same page as Aaron Rodgers. Catching passes from Zach Wilson and others last season was a huge detriment to his fantasy stock, but he still produced a 1,000 yard season, albeit with quite a low yard per catch average (10.97).

Wilson is the clear-cut target leader in the New York Jets offense, and both he and Hall are set up to be big-time factors in their respective positions. Grabbing this kind of value near the turn of the first round is huge for your fantasy football team this year, and Wilson offers a superb WR1 ceiling you are looking for.

1.12 – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

The final pick of our first round is the fifth running back of the round. Coming off an overall RB10 rookie season, Jahmyr Gibbs will be looking to run it back in his sophomore campaign.

The fact that Gibbs produced an RB1 season while splitting time with David Montgomery speaks to his heavy passing game usage, a big reason why he is in the first round conversation. Seventy-one targets last season put Gibbs eighth out of all backs, a really healthy number that should increase this season.

Passing game work is king for any running back in fantasy football, especially in PPR formats, and Gibbs is one of the best in that category. He can comfortably be drafted near the end of the first round.

As a note about his hamstring injury, the team is taking a very slow approach to getting him up to full speed. With around three weeks left until the season starts, it looks very likely that he will be ready for Week 1, so go ahead and draft him as you normally would.

Round 2

2.01 – Kyren Williams, RB

Kicking off the second round of our fantasy football mock draft is Kyren Williams, who finished as the RB4 last season. Used as a workhorse by Sean McVay, Williams found the end zone 15 times and racked up 260 total touches last year.

While the Los Angeles Rams did draft Blake Corum as insurance, McVay’s offensive tendencies rely on a core running back to lead the backfield, so there shouldn’t be any concerns about Williams’ workload. As long as he stays healthy, Williams will find himself as an easy RB1 this season.

2.02 – Puka Nacua, WR

The first wide receiver of the second round comes off the board at pick 2.02, as second-year receiver Puka Nacua finds himself much, much higher draft wise this year. After breaking records in his rookie campaign, the Rams receiver is out to prove that his first season wasn’t a fluke.

A knee injury suffered during training camp lowers Nacua’s draft ranking in our mock draft, as he was being considered a back-end first rounder earlier this offseason. While the injury isn’t sounding any alarm bells for the Rams, it could be a slower ramp-up over the first week or so to start the season, so just be aware when drafting.

2.03 – Marvin Harrison Jr., WR

Rookies are hard to come by in the early rounds of most fantasy football drafts, especially within the first two rounds. But Marvin Harrison Jr. is no ‘regular’ rookie, and he is locked into a massive target share with the Arizona Cardinals.

Catching passes from Kyler Murray will give Harrison a good starting point for his NFL career, as the Cardinals offense will rely on both Harrison and tight end Trey McBride in the passing game. To justify such an early draft spot, Harrison will need to put up a 1,000-yard season and find the end zone at least five times. But with the type of volume he will be fed, hitting those marks shouldn’t be an issue.

2.04 – Saquon Barkley, RB

One of the biggest offseason free agent signings was a shocker, as Saquon Barkley jumped ship from the New York Giants to their rival Eagles. Now leading the Philadelphia backfield on a three-year deal, Barkley is ready to be a pillar for your fantasy football roster this season.

Barkley’s biggest knock has always been his health, having missed at least one game each of the past five seasons. But with as much as Jalen Hurts runs the ball and the three-receiver sets that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will heavily employ, Barkley’s first season in Kelly Green should be a strong one.

2.05 – Travis Etienne, RB

Travis Etienne makes back-to-back running back picks as we near the middle of the second round, and his 2023 season a high-volume showcase of everything he is capable of. His 267 carries and 58 receptions turned into just under 1,500 total yards and 12 total TDs, helping him finish as the RB3.

Etienne’s workload has been a hot topic this offseason, and with the emergence of backup Tank Bigsby, it’s fair to assume he should see a slight decrease in his overall touches. But that shouldn’t scare you away from drafting him in the second, especially as the offense looks to take another step forward with its revamped receiver room.

2.06 – Davante Adams, WR

Gone are the days of quarterback security for Davante Adams, as he will be tasked with catching passes from Gardner Minshew in 2024. With the Las Vegas Raiders failing to make a worthwhile addition at quarterback this offseason, Adams will need to adjust to average-at-best QB play yet again.

Adams has recorded four consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards, including 1,144 last year on 175 targets. The Raiders offense likely won’t be great this year, but Adams is still in line to put up WR1 numbers, even if drafting him in the second round is far from a sexy pick.

2.07 – Isiah Pacheco, RB

The first of two “shockers” in our fantasy football two-round mock draft is Isiah Pacheco, who currently has an ADP of 28, which would put him in the first-half of the third round. Instead, he finds himself coming off the board with the seventh pick of the second round.

So why so early?

It is easy to see that Pacheco is in line for a big-time role this year with the Kansas City Chiefs, especially with no real depth behind him. The Chiefs were more than alright with anointing him the starter last season, to the tune of finishing as the RB15.

With expectations of Pacheco’s role growing in both the rushing and receiving games, a 1,500 yard, 10+ touchdown season is definitely in the cards, which would easily make him an RB1 this season.

2.08 – Drake London, WR

The best quarterback of his career is now throwing passes to Drake London, and the offseason hype has been showing that. While Kirk Cousins isn’t the type of QB he used to be, he is still far and away the best signal caller that the Falcons have had in many seasons.

With both London and Kyle Pitts looking to ascend into larger roles for Atlanta, London is the clear-cut top target for Cousins in the passing game. Having survived the days of Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder, London’s ADP is expecting a 1,000-yard season, which is absolutely the floor of how his ‘24 season should turn out.

2.09 – Nico Collins, WR

Nico Collins is the other surprise in our fantasy football mock draft, as he comes in around a full round earlier than his ADP projects. Coming off his breakout 1,297-yard season, Collins is once again in the driver’s seat in the Houston passing attack.

Having to factor in Collins, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs could make it tough to rely on Collins to be your WR1. But the fact that Collins earned a 19.2 percent target share last season paints a very healthy picture for his 2024 expectations, regardless of which other players factor into the passing attack.

2.10 – Derrick Henry, RB

Adding Derrick Henry to the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack feels like a perfect match, and he should do wonders in his first season away from the Tennessee Titans. Henry has been one of the most consistent running backs in fantasy football for the past five years, having recorded four top-eight finishes over that time period.

Pairing Henry with Lamar Jackson in the passing attack almost feels unfair, especially with how efficient each player is with the football. Being able to draft Henry near the end of the second round is a great way to help grab your first running back or even round out your running back room.

2.11 – Chris Olave, WR

The final wide receiver in our two-round fantasy football mock draft is Chris Olave, who is banking on a change at offensive coordinator to help unlock the New Orleans Saints offense. While he still is catching passes from Derek Carr, Olave has no competition for the top target in the offense, which is good news for his fantasy stock.

Last season’s WR16 finish was the best of Olave’s two-year career, as he recorded career highs in all major stats. Only hauling in 63 percent of his targets (87/138) is a sign of concern, but he was still able to put up his second consecutive 1,000-yard season (1,123).

If Olave can finally break out this year, he is going to need to be more incorporated in the red zone. His nine touchdowns in his career (five in ‘23) is far too low for a receiver of his pedigree, but his volume alone justifies his second-round ADP.

2.12 – Devon Achane, RB

The final player on our two-round fantasy football mock draft is the 11th running back drafted in the first two rounds, Devon Achane. The second-year player broke out in a big way for the Dolphins last year, repeatedly racking up big plays on his way to leading the Miami backfield.

While injuries only let him suit up for 11 games, Achane still rushed for 800 yards, recorded 130 total touches, and found the end zone 11 times. Even though both Raheem Mostert and rookie Jaylen Wright will factor into the Dolphins backfield, Achane is still the big-play threat and should round out the second round with his high ceiling.