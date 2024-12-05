It is the regular-season finale of the fantasy football season and you need a win. Whether it is to clinch a playoff spot or avoid the toilet bowl, a win is a great way to end the season. Earlier this week, we ranked the running backs for fantasy managers but now it is time to make the decision. We've got you covered with the Week 14 Fantasy Football Running Back Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are six teams on bye this week which takes out many of the best running backs. Derrick Henry and Joe Mixon are both in the top ten of scoring among backs. Great depth options are out as well, with Rhamondre Stevenson, Jonathan Taylor, Brian Robinson Jr, and Javonte Williams on bye. There are no new injuries to consider, especially with Josh Jacobs expected to play on Thursday night.

With all of those things considered, who should you play? Let's look at the Week 14 Fantasy Football Running Back Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 14 fantasy football running back start 'em

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (v New Orleans)

The Giants announced that Drew Lock would be starting at quarterback for Week 14's game against the Saints. While New York's offense is miserable, Tracy has been solid in his rookie season. The Saints do not have a great defense and could get gashed by any offense. If the Giants get points this week, it will be because of Tracy. Lock him into your fantasy football lineup.

Tony Pollard, Tennessee (v Jacksonville)

Tony Pollard had one of his worst games of the season last week against the Commanders. The Titans were down 28-0 and had only run 10 plays so they abandoned the run game to try and make a comeback. While that did not work, it also crushed Pollard's scoring opportunities. Fantasy football managers should not have to worry about it against a poor Jaguars offense.

Rico Dowdle, Dallas (v Cincinnati)

For the first time all season, a Cowboys running back hit 100 yards in a game. Rico Dowdle ran all over the Giants' defense on Thanksgiving and could do the same against a short-handed Bengals defense. Fantasy football and the Cowboys have not been a great match this season but this is the week to play Dowdle.

Start ‘Em: Kyren Williams, LAR (v BUF), Chase Brown, CIN (@ DAL), Bucky Irving, TB (v LV)

Week 14 running back sit 'em

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina (@ Philadelphia)

Jonathon Brooks is a promising rookie for the Panthers but is still the second option for the team. Against a strong Eagles defense, Bryce Young may struggle for the first time since their bye. Fantasy football managers should let Brooks stay on the waiver wire for the stretch run. If you have him in a keeper league, then he may be worth keeping around.

Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers (@ Kansas City)

JK Dobbins is injured which means Gus Edwards will be the back for the Chargers this week. He is not as dynamic with the ball and is going up against a strong Chiefs defense. Fantasy football managers can find better replacements for Dobbins than Edwards. In his first week as the top option, he put up only 4.3 PPR points.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland (@ Pittsburgh)

While Chubb has done well in the red zone since returning, he looks visibly slower than before the ACL injury. The Browns are fun to watch on offense with Jameis Winston under center but Chubb has not contributed to that. There will be better options than Chubb including Jerome Ford on your waiver wire.

Sit ‘Em: Kareem Hunt, KC (v LAC), Raheem Mostert, MIA (v NYJ), Aaron Jones, MIN (v ATL)