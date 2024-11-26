The Los Angeles Chargers are amid a challenging interconference Monday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers trailed 13-14 at halftime. However, just before that point, running back JK Dobbins suffered a concerning injury scare.

Dobbins was running with the ball during a play when he was tackled between two Ravens defenders. His left knee got temporarily jammed between the defenders as he went down, resulting in his shakeup and exit from the field. Shortly afterward, Dobbins was listed as questionable to return, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Hopefully, Dobbins' injury is not serious, and he can undergo a speedy recovery. He had a productive first half against Baltimore's defense, amassing 40 yards on six carries. On the season, Dobbins has totaled a stout 726 yards and eight touchdowns on 152 carries.

JK Dobbins is very familiar with the Ravens, considering he spent the first three years of his career with Baltimore before joining the Chargers for the 2024 season. The former Ohio State standout showed great promise during his rookie year, accumulating a career-high 805 yards and nine TDs. He struggled with injuries for the next two years but has gotten back on track.

Dobbins is having another career year in his debut season with the Chargers. He has been instrumental in Los Angeles' offensive attack alongside star quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert is going toe-to-toe with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

With roughly 12 and half minutes left in the third quarter, Herbert had thrown for 129 yards compared to Jackson's 98 yards. Herbert and the rest of the Chargers' offensive contributors must stay strong in the second half to keep competing, especially if JK Dobbins sits the rest of the game out with his injury.

Los Angeles entered the matchup with a 7-3 matchup. They hope to keep a strong hold on their second-place AFC West spot with a hopeful win on Monday.