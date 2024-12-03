Week 14 marks the regular season finale for most fantasy football leagues so you need a win. Whether you need to clinch a playoff spot or just want to end off on a good note, your running back will be important. We have been helping you at running back all year long and have a final regular season list ready to go. Here are the Week 14 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

There are six teams on bye this week including the number one on our list. Derek Henry and the Ravens finally hit the bye, which means he will be fresh for your fantasy football playoffs. The Texans, Broncos, Commanders, Patriots, and Colts are also unavailable. There are also two new injuries for the same team, as Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason will both be out for the remainder of the fantasy season. If you need a new back, we've got the list for you.

For the final time in the fantasy regular season, we have ranked the RBs. Let's take a look at the Week 14 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

Top fantasy football running backs for Week 14

With the Ravens on bye, the top fantasy football running back for Week 14 is Saquon Barkley. The Eagles' star is firmly in the MVP conversation after another 100-yard performance on Sunday. If he puts up a great game against the Panthers, he may even keep the top spot when Henry returns. For now, Barkley is the top fantasy running back heading into the matchup.

Bijan Robinson is having a quietly great fantasy football season. He is fourth in PPR scoring among running backs, making your high draft pick worth it. Much of the conversation around the Falcons is about the poor play of Kirk Cousins, so the veteran should lean on his back even more against a tough Vikings defense. After a 20-point performance against the Chargers, expect more of the same in Week 14.

Kyren Williams has restarted his touchdown streak after a four-game scoreless streak in the middle of the season. With scores in two straight games, he has become a fantasy football superstar. The Rams will need him to shock the Bills this week so don't be surprised if he finds the end zone again. Williams is a great bet in fantasy even if the Rams are out of playoff contention.

Sleeper running backs for Week 14

Fantasy football managers everywhere are scrambling after the 49ers injury updates this week. With Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason out for at least four weeks, Isaac Guerendo is the new lead back. The rookie has already made a name for himself with a 100-yard performance against the Cowboys. Now, he will be the featured ball carrier for a fledgling Niners operation. If you need running back points, Guerendo is your guy.

While the entire football world is dunking on the Giants for letting Saquon Barkley go, Tyrone Tracy has been solid for Big Blue. He scored a touchdown and had over 60 yards on Thanksgiving, giving managers a great start to the week. The Saints' defense is not good and Tracy could help the shorthanded Giants offense pull off the upset at home.

On the other side of that matchup from last week, Rico Dowdle had the first 100-yard game for a Cowboys running back this season. The Giants' defense was no match for Dowdle, even when they knew a run was coming. The Bengals' defense is not much better, as proven by another shootout loss to the Steelers. Expect Dowdle to keep the momentum rolling on Monday night.

Bust running backs for Week 14

JK Dobbins is out with a knee injury and that means Gus Edwards will be the featured back for the Chargers moving forward. Don't go and pick up Edwards this week because of their matchup with the Chiefs. While their defense has been lacking in recent weeks, it is still great against the run and Edwards has struggled this year. The former Raven is not a great fantasy football option this week.

Jonathon Brooks is a rookie with a lot of promise but you should not rely on the Panthers running back in fantasy football. Since returning from injury, Chuba Hubbard has still been the primary option and that won't change against the Eagles. Plus, Philly's defense is playing great right now so Brooks could struggle even if he is given the opportunity. Unless you are in a keeper league, Brooks should remain on your waiver wire.

In Isiah Pacheco's return from injury, Kareem Hunt only got seven carries for the Chiefs. Fantasy football managers should move on from Hunt as it appears KC will lean on Pacheco down the stretch. He helped a lot of fantasy teams and his team through the injury but now it is time to face reality. Pacheco is a much better fantasy option than Hunt moving forward.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 14 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

24. (24) Rachaad White, TB (v LV)

23. (23) Tyrone Tracy, NYG (v NO)

22. (21) Rico Dowdle, DAL (v CIN)

21. (22) D'Andre Swift, CHI (@ SF)

20. (20) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (@ PHI)

19. (19) Isiah Pacheco, KC (v LAC)

18. (17) James Connor, ARI (v SEA)

17. (18) Tony Pollard, TEN (v JAX)

16. (16) Chase Brown, CIN (@ DAL)

15. (12) Bucky Irving, TB (v LV)

14. (14) Najee Harris, PIT (v CLE)

13. (15) Isaac Guerendo, SF (v CHI)

12. (13) Aaron Jones, MIN (v ATL)

11. (11) David Montgomery, DET (v GB)

10. (10) Kenneth Walker, SEA (@ ARI)

9. (9) Breece Hall, NYJ (@ MIA)

8. (8) De'Von Achane, MIA (v NYJ)

7. (6) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (v GB)

6. (5) Josh Jacobs, GB (@ DET)

5. (4) Alvin Kamara, NO (@ NYG)

4. (7) James Cook, BUF (@ LAR)

3. (3) Kyren Williams, LAR (v BUF)

2. (2) Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ MIN)

1. (1) Saquon Barkley, PHI (v CAR)