The Green Bay Packers are headed to Detroit for a marquee Thursday night matchup with the Lions. After both NFC North rivals won on Thanksgiving, they will lock horns in an important game. A win for the Packers brings the division back into question and they will need Josh Jacobs to pull off the victory. But the running back ended up on the injury report. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Jacobs' injury ahead of the game.

“For Jacobs, he's actually dealt with that in the past this season,” Rapoport said on NFL Network's The Insiders. “It seems to be more nagging than anything else. It's a short week, they barely practiced, so him being listed as limited doesn't seem to be cause for concern.”

He continued, “Let's see how this calf responds and see if he's able to be a full participant [Wednesday]. But as of right now, not something to get all worked up about.”

Josh Jacobs has been key to the Packers' success this season and any injury could hamper their season. His addition has transformed their run game and gives them a chance to win their first Super Bowl since 2011. Beating the Lions would be a great start to a historic winter in Green Bay.

Josh Jacobs is key to a potential Packers run

This season has been the year of the running back. With Saquon Barkley in the MVP conversation and Derrick Henry solidifying his Hall of Fame case, Jacobs has slid under the radar. But he has been fantastic as well and helped the Packers get through the Jordan Love injury back in September.

The NFC i full of contenders with great running games. Jahmyr “Sonic” Gibbs and David “Knuckles” Montgomery will put up a great fight on Thursday. Barkley and the Eagles are close behind Detroit in the race for the one-seed. Aaron Jones has been solid for the Vikings and Kenneth Walker III is an elite scorer for the Seahawks. Jacobs can be the best of that group if he is healthy.

Earlier this season, the Packers lost to the Lions 24-14 at Lambeau Field. That win, plus Detroit's win over the Vikings, has put them in the driver's seat for the NFC North and one seed. But the Packers can flip that around with a win on Thursday. They have a great chance to do that with another big Josh Jacobs game.