The Cincinnati Bengals have had a disastrous 2024 season. Cincinnati is 4-8 heading into Week 14 and have incredibly slim odds of making the postseason in the AFC. The Bengals have lost a handful of one-score games, which has derailed their season. Unfortunately, there's more bad news for Bengals fans after the team got a rough injury update.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson had a surgical cleanup on his knee on Thursday morning, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

Wilson missed Week 13's matchup against the Steelers with a knee injury. He picked up the injury in Week 11 against the Chargers. Cincinnati hoped that he would not miss any games because of their Week 12 bye.