Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season has arrived, and there are some defenses that are already standing out in fantasy football. Here are the fantasy football defense matchups to take advantage of and avoid in our start 'em sit 'em for Week 2.

Start 'em: Defenses to start in Week 2

Denver Broncos (vs WAS)

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

The Broncos posted just three fantasy points in a 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, notching a single interception. But this is all about the opponent. Washington quarterback Sam Howell struggled at times against the Arizona Cardinals, and the Commanders' offensive line won't be fixed in a week. This game has the lowest projected point total of Week 2 (over/under of 38.5), which is why…

Washington Commanders (vs DEN)

Yes, you should also play the Commanders' defense for the same reason. Russell Wilson did throw two touchdowns in Week 1, but he finished as QB16 with only 177 passing yards. Another reason to play Washington's defense: The Broncos had only two plays of 20+ yards against the Raiders.

Cleveland Browns (at PIT)

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

While the Browns didn't force a turnover in the sloppy Week 1 environment against Cincinnati, they picked up a couple of sacks and held the Joe Burrow-led Bengals to three points. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is out multiple weeks due to injury, so there's less confidence in Kenny Pickett – who threw two interceptions against the 49ers – and company putting up points.

RECOMMENDED
49ers, Fantasy Football, Brandon Aiyuk, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle

49ers Fantasy Football Week 2 Stock Up, Stock Down

Blake Lovell ·

Steelers, Steelers fantasy football, Steelers fantasy football week 2, Steelers, fantasy football stock up down

Steelers Fantasy Football Week 2 Stock Up, Stock Down

Blake Lovell ·

Fantasy football, Baker Mayfield, Tyler Allgeier, Puka Nacua, Zach Ertz

Fantasy football: 5 sneaky sleepers for Week 2

Blake Lovell ·

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs CHI)

All aboard the Tampa Bay train. The Bucs took advantage of three Kirk Cousins' turnovers in Week 1, and now they get the inconsistent Chicago Bears offense at home in Week 2. Justin Fields can make plays with his legs, but the Bucs should force a few turnovers in the passing game.

Other defenses you're already starting: Dallas D (vs NYJ), San Francisco D (@ LAR), Philadelphia D (vs MIN)

Sit 'em: Defenses to sit in Week 2

Kansas City Chiefs (at JAC)

Chris Jones is officially signed, but that doesn't mean the Chiefs' defense should be started in fantasy. The Jaguars boast a potent offense with Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and Calvin Ridley, and the matchup suggests a high-scoring affair (over/under of 51) in Jacksonville.

Los Angeles Chargers (at TEN)

Ryan Tannehill throwing three interceptions in New Orleans could be enough to convince fantasy managers to slot the Chargers' defense in their starting lineup in Week 2. You couldn't blame them if they did. But there are simply most trustworthy options available, even in what could be a decent enough matchup for LA.

Atlanta Falcons (vs GB)

The Falcons' defense sits at seventh in the fantasy football rankings after one week, as they forced a few turnovers from Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young. The 41 over-under is appealing, but the Green Bay Packers looked very good on offense with Jordan Love under center in a blowout win against the Bears.

Arizona Cardinals (vs NYG)

I know it's tempting. It really is. The Giants are coming off a 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in a game where Brian Daboll's group posted just 171 yards of total offense. The Cardinals played better than expected at Washington, but they're not the Cowboys. This could be a bounce-back spot for a Giants offense with something to prove. Do not play Arizona's defense.

Other defenses you're already sitting: Tennessee D (vs LAC), Las Vegas D (at BUF), Los Angeles Rams D (vs SF)