Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season has arrived, and there are some defenses that are already standing out in fantasy football. Here are the fantasy football defense matchups to take advantage of and avoid in our start 'em sit 'em for Week 2.

Start 'em: Defenses to start in Week 2

Denver Broncos (vs WAS)

The Broncos posted just three fantasy points in a 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, notching a single interception. But this is all about the opponent. Washington quarterback Sam Howell struggled at times against the Arizona Cardinals, and the Commanders' offensive line won't be fixed in a week. This game has the lowest projected point total of Week 2 (over/under of 38.5), which is why…

Washington Commanders (vs DEN)

Yes, you should also play the Commanders' defense for the same reason. Russell Wilson did throw two touchdowns in Week 1, but he finished as QB16 with only 177 passing yards. Another reason to play Washington's defense: The Broncos had only two plays of 20+ yards against the Raiders.

Cleveland Browns (at PIT)

While the Browns didn't force a turnover in the sloppy Week 1 environment against Cincinnati, they picked up a couple of sacks and held the Joe Burrow-led Bengals to three points. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is out multiple weeks due to injury, so there's less confidence in Kenny Pickett – who threw two interceptions against the 49ers – and company putting up points.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs CHI)

All aboard the Tampa Bay train. The Bucs took advantage of three Kirk Cousins' turnovers in Week 1, and now they get the inconsistent Chicago Bears offense at home in Week 2. Justin Fields can make plays with his legs, but the Bucs should force a few turnovers in the passing game.

Other defenses you're already starting: Dallas D (vs NYJ), San Francisco D (@ LAR), Philadelphia D (vs MIN)