The Denver Nuggets lost a seven-game series to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs. The Nuggets need to improve their roster around Nikola Jokic, and they could find some budget options in free agency.

Denver's season was full of surprises as they unexpectedly fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth right before the playoffs. Interim head coach David Adelman is a strong candidate to become the full-time head coach.

Although the coaching search will be an important part of the offseason, the Nuggets still have their superstar in place. Jokic is in the MVP race against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and if he wins it, he would become a four-time MVP.

Jokic had another incredible season, averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He shot an efficient 57.6 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from distance.

The rest of the starting five was a solid unit with Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon. However, Denver lacked depth, which led to inconsistent production from their bench unit.

Adding depth to their bench will be pivotal in making a deep playoff run in the 2025-26 season.

Nuggets add Nikola Jokic backup with Clint Capela

Denver has long been searching for a reliable backup center to play behind Jokic. They signed Zeke Nnaji to a four-year, $32 million deal, which has become one of the worst contracts in the NBA.

Clint Capela could be a solid option for Denver as their backup big. The 31-year-old big man appeared in 55 games for the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and a block per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field.

If Capela is willing to take a cheap contract, the Nuggets would be a great landing spot for him to contribute and compete for a title.

Nuggets acquire 3-and-D forward Taurean Prince

Taurean Prince is another potential bargain option that the Nuggets could sign in free agency. Prince is a quality 3-and-D forward who averaged 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 45.7 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from 3.

The 31-year-old was a solid role player for the Milwaukee Bucks and could thrive playing alongside Nikola Jokic. Denver could use more size off the bench, and Prince could be an impactful bench wing on a cheap deal.

The Nuggets don't have much flexibility this offseason, but adding a player like Prince would help them improve.

Nuggets add sharpshooter Luke Kennard

One of the Nuggets' weaknesses in the 2024-25 season was their 3-point shooting. While they were efficient at 37.1% from deep, they only made 12 per game, which was 28th in the league.

Adding one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, Luke Kennard, would be a great addition. Kennard appeared in 65 games for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from behind the arc.

Jokic is one of the most gifted passers in the NBA, and putting a shooter of Kennard's caliber could improve Denver's offense even more.

The reality for the Nuggets in free agency is that they will have to go bargain hunting. Denver doesn't have the cap flexibility to sign a player to a big deal, but they could add more depth by adding quality veterans on cheap deals.