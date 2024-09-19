After a slow Week 1 for tight ends in fantasy football, Week 2 proved to be similarly underwhelming. Top picks Sam LaPorta and Travis Kelce managed less than five fantasy points, while waiver wire favorite Isaiah Likely had just two catches for 26 yards after his Week 1 headliner.

Are LaPorta and Kelce still trustworthy fantasy options in Week 3? Find the answers to these questions in Fantasy Football Week 3 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends.

TEs to start in Week 3

Falcons' Kyle Pitts vs. Chiefs

As good as the Kansas City Chiefs defense was during its Super Bowl run last season, this unit has been vulnerable against the pass in 2024 and torched by tight ends. In Week 1, Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely racked up a Travis Kelce-esque nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals was no better. The Bengals trio of Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, and Erick All Jr. torched KC for 14 catches for 151 yards on the afternoon, including more than 100 yards in the first half alone.

With the second-most passing yards allowed in the league and the most receiving yards given up to tight ends (by nearly 50 yards per game), the Kansas City defense is a vulnerable group when facing Kyle Pitts in Week 3.

Cardinals' Trey McBride vs. Lions

In a year of inconsistent tight end production thus far, Trey McBride has produced like a top-five tight end for the Arizona Cardinals. He turned nine targets into a modest five catches for 30 yards in Week 1 (good enough to put him at TE10 for the Week), then followed it up with six catches for 67 yards in Week 2. The third-year player also added a fumble recovery for a touchdown to boost his fantasy numbers.

McBride is currently tied for second in targets among tight ends at a position where fantasy points have been surprisingly hard to find. He is a high-floor option moving forward.

Commanders' Zach Ertz vs. Bengals

Speaking of high floors, Zach Ertz surprisingly clocks in as a top-10 tight end in fantasy football after a pair of solid performances. He is coming off a four-catch, 64-yard showing against the New York Giants and has established himself as a safety valve for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

With tight end production at a premium this season, Washington Commanders' TE Zach Ertz is worth a look as a streaming option in Week 3.

TEs to sit in Week 3

Lions' Sam LaPorta vs. Cardinals

A rookie waiver wire sensation in 2023, Sam LaPorta has yet to demonstrate the same production in 2024. Through two contests, LaPorta has just six catches for 58 yards and no touchdowns. Young wideout Jameson Williams is a big factor behind this decline, as Williams as 20 targets (to LaPorta's eight) and a team-leading 200 receiving yards.

LaPorta is also facing an Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed just three catches to opposing tight ends in two games.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce vs. Falcons

Is this the beginning of the end for future Hall-of-Famer Travis Kelce? Last year, Kelce failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2015. That is seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Through two games in 2024, the Kansas City tight end has just four catches for 39 yards and is tied for third on the team with seven targets.

Despite being one of the first tight ends off the board, Travis Kelce is better off left on the bench in Week 3.

Jets' Tyler Conklin vs. Patriots

As in 2023, many fantasy managers took a chance on Tyler Conklin, hoping he could become a reliable fantasy football option under Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers finally healthy, it is clear that Conklin has a low level of importance in the New York Jets offense.

The Jets tight end has just two catches on four targets through two games this year. With three other pass-catchers earning at least 10 targets from Rodgers, Tyler Conklin is not worth rostering anymore.