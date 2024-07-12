The Detroit Lions didn’t have to wait too long to find another high-level tight end after trading T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. Sam LaPorta made an impact right away in his rookie season, giving Jared Goff another target in the passing game and establishing himself as a star in the making.

LaPorta was second on the Lions in receptions and receiving yards last season, trailing only Amon-Ra St. Brown. He tied the Pro Bowl wide receiver in touchdown catches while earning the nod himself. Yet another tight end from Iowa has become a great pro and he’s just getting started.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked LaPorta as the fourth-best tight end in the whole NFL heading into the 2024 season. Scouts explained why he's so good and could even be better as he continues his career.

Fowler writes the following: “LaPorta exploded onto the scene with 86 catches — the most ever for a rookie tight end — for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. ‘He's f—ing awesome,’ a veteran NFC scout said. ‘Everything looks super easy and natural to him. Great feet. Great in the red zone. Strains every play, whether blocking or running routes. Plays the game the right way, snap in and snap out. Strong for his size and so instinctive.’ The 10 touchdowns led all tight ends. He dropped six passes, but as one league executive said, he has ‘good hands that won't be a problem long term.’”

Lions star Sam LaPorta named 4th best TE in NFL by ESPN

The only players ranked above LaPorta are the top-ranked Travis Kelce and two established stars in George Kittle and Mark Andrews. The Lions' stud beat out the star he replaced as well as other high-level options like Dallas Goeddert, David Njoku and Dalton Kincaid. At just 23 years of age, LaPorta is well on his way to a long, successful career.

It’s not outside the realm of possibility for LaPorta to be recognized as the best at his position one day. Kelce is getting up there in age and Kittle and Andrews will soon be past their prime years. Other youngsters like Kincaid, Brock Bowers, Kyle Pitts and Cole Kmet will challenge him (and even Hockenson is still just 27 years old) but he’s got what it takes to claim the throne once the older stars above him fade.

The Lions drafted LaPorta with the 34th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's a big part of one of the best draft classes in recent memory and in Detroit history, as he joined the squad along with Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch and Jack Campbell. The future is extremely bright but, even better, so too is the present.