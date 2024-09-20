Injuries have defined the wide receiver position in the NFL and fantasy football this season. With Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, AJ Brown, and plenty more missing time, there are tough decisions to be made. Before locking in your lineup, check out who we think you should start and sit in Week 3.

Matchups are a key part of deciding who to play at wide receiver. Passing stats have been down but certain teams, like the Panthers and Ravens, have been dominated through the air. Their Week 3 matchups should be auto-starts for your wide receivers. Ceedee Lamb managers should feel confident headed into that matchup against Marlon Humphrey.

With Thursday night's matchup between the Jets and Patriots behind us, it's time to lock in your fantasy football wide receivers for Week 3.

Week 3 fantasy football wide receiver start 'ems

Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (v WSH)

This season has started poorly for the Bengals and Ja'Marr Chase. The team is 0-2 and Chase has only amassed 98 yards in those games. While the season is still young, they must win this game against the Commanders. This should be the week that Chase shakes off the cobwebs. The Commanders' defense allowed over 100 yards to Malik Nabers and Daniel Jones last week. Expect Chase and Joe Burrow to dominate in this game.

Chris Olave, NO (v PHI)

Another top receiver who has gotten off to a slow start, Chris Olave fantasy managers have not benefitted from the Saints' dominance. Week 2 was a significant step up from Week 1, 81 yards compared to 11, and he will take another step up against the Eagles. Drake London and Darnell Mooney had great games against this secondary on Monday. Expect Olave to have one of his own.

Brandin Cooks, DAL (v BAL)

As mentioned in the open, the Baltimore secondary has been cooked in each of the first two weeks. Ceedee Lamb should follow Davante Adams' path to dominating the secondary to a 100-yard game. Rashee Rice started this trend on opening night with 103 yards of his own. Cooks is a solid second option and gets the ball on gadget plays and can get open in this game. Expect the Cowboys' offense to succeed in this game despite their Week 2 struggles.

Week 3 wide receiver sit 'ems

Michael Pittman, IND (v CHI)

Anthony Richardson and the Colts came in with high expectations this season. Michael Pittman was a big reason why, as he proved he can be a top receiver with Gardner Minshew last year. The first two weeks have not been great for Pittman, totaling 52 yards in two weeks. The Bears' defense has done well against the pass so far, so this should be an easy sit for fantasy managers.

Christian Kirk, JAX (@ BUF)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the most disappointing teams of the first two weeks. After a Week 1 collapse to the Dolphins, they lost to the Browns at home in Week 2. A primetime game against the Bills awaits, and it is not a place to rely on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. Kirk has only caught two balls this season and this is not the game where he will pop.

Tee Higgins, CIN (v WSH)

Despite the Commanders having a brutal defense, hold out on putting Tee Higgins right into your lineup. Higgins is back in practice after missing the first two games with a hamstring injury. The Bengals' offense has been brutal so far and a healthy Higgins could break them out of that shell. Wait and see if he is truly healthy before locking him into your fantasy football lineup.